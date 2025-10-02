Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Joe Burrow Returning to Sideline as Help for Bengals
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase knows the Bengals have plenty to work on this week in an effort to pull off a win over the Detroit Lions, but he doesn't want Joe Burrow involved (in one particular way). The star discussed Burrow's rehab latest with the media on Thursday.
He loves the idea of Burrow helping out the team on the sideline, but he wants every bit of his focus on getting better for a potential return this season.
"I mean, yeah, there's always a chance you'll get help, for sure, but it's for Jake to see at the end of the day," Chase said about Burrow being on the sidelines this Sunday. "Joe won't always have Jake to be there. Jake won't always have Joe to be there. Vice versa. So they gotta feel the pressure. That's what makes quarterbacks good. He feels the pressure, and he makes decisions based on it."
Chase and the entire Bengals offense need to rebound from just 13 points scored over the past two games, facing down a brutal upcoming stretch where Burrow won't be involved.
It's up to them to make it worth it for a late-season push from Cincinnati's top player.
Until then, it's on Jake Browning to play much better than he has so far. The veteran sports a 67.9 passer rating and a 3-5 TD-INT ratio this season.
"We have confidence in Jake. Jake's been here before," Chase said. "We've all been here with him. We know what it's like. Unfortunately, we're going through a bump in the road. Saying it happened, but you know, like I said, it's adversity, you got to face it, move on."
The next meeting with in-game adversity is just a few days away.
