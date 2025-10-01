Jake Browning 'Dedicating More' To Turnaround Rough Bengals Stretch
CINCINNATI — The past two games have gone historically bad for Jake Browning and the Bengals, but there's only one thing they can do to dig out of the skid, and that's "dedicate more."
Browning is giving it all he has to reel things in from the depths of NFL despair entering Sunday with a 67.9 passer rating and a 3-5 TD-INT ratio this season.
"Everyone's pissed, you know, I think that's something that you don't really know," Browning noted on Wednesday. "Nobody really knows, except for yourself. Like when you lie down at night, like, 'Did I bring it today in a Wednesday walk-through where I could have coasted through everything?' Did you dedicate more of yourself or less of yourself? And that's kind of something Zac's [Taylor] been saying is, you know, when there's adversity hitting or like, things aren't going the way you want, did you dedicate more of yourself to try and figure out the solution and be part of the solution, or are you dedicating less so that the losses hurt less? You're kind of disconnected, and you're making excuses for why things are going the way they are.
"And so I think outside of some major outliers, you don't really know. Nobody really knows how your response is, except for yourself. And so I think for me, I've always been more. Just do more. And you know, whether the outcome is what you like, at least you got the peace of mind."
Cincinnati has been outscored 76-13 over the past two games after barely scraping out a 2-0 start across a pair of lucky victories.
The whole offensive roster is searching for answers right now, and it's up to Browning to provide some, especially when throwing to Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. Browning is 28th in the NFL in adjusted completion rate on 20-plus yard throws (27.3%).
"I need to adjust how I'm throwing some of my 50/50 balls to him," Browning said about his connection with Higgins. "Just to give him a shot at it and see. I would say that was the main takeaway, couple little things here and there that I want to clean up. And outside of that, I think you can only have so many takeaways."
Browning will try to turn it all around Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET against Detroit.
