Nick Saban Raises Questions About Amarius Mims: 'Got to be a Little Bit More Consistent'
CINCINNATI — Amarius Mims has all the traits to be the next great offensive tackle for the Bengals, but there are some unanswered questions about his consistency and durability.
Mims played in just seven games last season due to injury and has 803 career snaps across three seasons. Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban raised some questions.
“This guy’s got all the tools -- he’s got great size, he’s got great power,” Saban said during the draft. “But it makes you wonder, how did the guy only start eight [games?] Like, in the SEC championship game, he played only the first 15 plays of the game and then he’s out. Takes himself out. I don’t know what he injured, what he hurt, whatever. But you’ve got to be a little bit more consistent in your performance if you’re going to be a great player and a starter in the National Football League.”
Mims discussed the situation at the 2024 NFL Combine.
“It wasn’t my proudest game, honestly,” Mims said. “I went down, I want to say, play 12. I wish I could have finished the game with my guys. We fell up short, but like I said, if I could go back to that game, I wish I wouldn’t have got bumped up on my ankle again. But, like I said, if we were 100 percent healthy, it would have been a different outcome in that game, honestly.”
That ankle injury did require surgery, and before this season, Mims backed up future NFL offensive linemen Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon.
Time will tell if his elite athleticism can overcome the lack of experience.
“One of the things that I see in guys -- he went to a small high school,” Saban continued. “He was always bigger and better than everybody else. So do you ever really develop the traits that you need to have to compete against guys that are as good as you? He’s gonna play against guys that are as good as him, now. So if he didn’t develop those habits, he better focus on them now.”
