Zac Taylor Highlights Amarius Mims Addition, Growth of Offensive Line

Cincinnati has a strong group of tackles to protect Joe Burrow.

Russ Heltman

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) against the
Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) against the / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor and the Bengals landed a physical specimen at pick No. 18 in the NFL Draft that the head coach is excited to work with.

Taylor didn't offer much comment on Amarius Mims's versatility amidst a strong offensive tackle group in Cincinnati.

"I won't get into all that right now with him, but we're excited about the traits that he's exhibited," Taylor said after the selection.

The 6-7, 340-pound mauler now gets to protect Joe Burrow and meld into an offensive line that got a lot of experience together in 2023. He doesn't figure to start right away after playing 297 snaps all at right tackle last season.

"Anytime you've got a quarterback you want to protect and you can acquire the type of lineman that we've been able to add into our building with the free agent additions of Ted (Karras) and (Alex) Cappa and drafting Cordell (Volson) and in free agency getting Orlando (Brown Jr.)and Trent (Brown) and now drafting another one," Taylor said. "We feel really good about how we built that line up and able to protect Joe and run the football and do all the things that allow us to be a successful offense."

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.