Could James Pearce Jr.'s Freefall on Consensus Big Boards Make the Edge Rusher a Day 2 Option for Bengals?
CINCINNATI – There seems to be little consensus among the various consensus big boards, but one of the most recent updates has a potential Cincinnati Bengals pick in a freefall.
University of Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce, who is scheduled to visit with the Bengals this week, has dropped 19 spots since February on one big board.
“And falling,” added Marcus Mosher from the 33rd Team.
Mosher said Pearce was 14th on their expert big board on Feb. 1, but character questions have resulted in the 6-foot-5, 245-pound edge rusher falling out of the first round to No. 33.
Those character issues are no doubt a factor in the Bengals inviting Pearce for a Top 30 visit so they can spend more time looking in in the eye and getting to know where he’s coming from and what he’s about.
The Bengals and new defensive coordinator Al Golden are desperate to add pass rushers to a defense that struggled to affect the quarterback outside of Trey Hendrickson last season, so finding a comfort level with some of the criticism Pearce has faced will play a role in how they view him as an option.
And would that comfort level change if Pearce falls all the way to the middle of the second round when the Bengals will pick at No. 49?
In The Beast, which published in The Athletic today, Pearce shows up as the No. 36 prospect, Dane Brugler writes that one scout told him Pearce’s interview process will be crucial.
“I want to be convinced that he loves this,” the scout said.
Pearce’s commitment to football isn’t the only question. He was arrested on traffic charges of speeding, driving on a suspended license and failure to present insurance after police stopped him in December 23.
All charges eventually were dropped, but those types of things can stick with a prospect given how much NFL teams are investing in first- and second-round picks.
In The Athletic’s most recent consensus big board, released April 4, Pearce remains solidly in play for the Bengals at No. 17, coming in at No. 20 overall and sixth among edge rushers.
The Bengals were well aware of the red flags surrounding wide receiver Jermaine Burton last year and elected to pick him in the third round anyway.
It ended up biting them as Burton was either late or a no show at multiple practices, including a pair in the weeks leading up to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles when they had made him a major part of the gameplan with Tee Higgins sidelined by an injury.
So it’s easy to see why the Bengals might be gun shy about taking a player with character concerns.
At least at No. 17.
Maybe not so much at 49.
Two other players who could help the Cincinnati pass rush rush, Mississippi defensive tackle Walter Nolen and Marshall edge Mike Green, also come with red question marks, though their positions on the consensus big board are holding steady.
