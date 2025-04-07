Cincinnati Bengals Visit Tracker For 2025 NFL Draft Prospects: Another Tennessee D-Lineman Stopping at Paycor
CINCINNATI – As the days tick down to the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals are busy bringing in prospects for Top 30 visits.
Past years have proven how much the Bengals value these pre-draft visits as numerous players they have selected have come from their Top 30 pool.
In 2024, first-round tackle Amarius Mims, third-round defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, fourth-round tight end Erick All and seventh-round safety Daijahn Anthony made pre-draft visits to Cincinnati.
In 2023, the list included first-round defensive end Myles Murphy, sixth-round wide receiver Andrei Iosivas and seventh-round cornerback DJ Ivey II.
So who are the players meeting with the Bengals this April, along with the local visits from players who don't count against the 30-man limit?
Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
He joins Volunteers teammate James Pearce Jr. in making a visit to Cincinnati, where the Bengals are looking for pass rushers.
When looking at the Relative Athletic Scores of the defensive tackles the Bengals have drafted in the last decade, there are some poor scores in every area but one -- the broad jump.
The Bengals have consistently targeted defensive tackles who were strong in that category (Tyler Shelvin excluded) and Norman-Lott posted the sixth best broad jump among DTs at the Combine.
Lott is the No. 83 prospect on the consensus big board.
Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona
A Top-100 prospect on Pro Football Focus' draft board, Savaiinaea has a visit planned with the Bengals, per a report from Ryan Fowler.
PFF lists him at tackle, which is where he played at Arizona, but the 6-foot-4, 324-pound Savaiinaea could be better suited to play guard in the NFL, which would explain Cincinnati's interest.
James Pearce, Edge, Tennessee
The polarizing pass rusher will visit the Bengals later this week, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
There have been reports about character issues, but the specifics have been lacking. On the field, Pearce was one of the SEC's top pass rushers, leading the conference with 10 in 2023 before adding 7.5 last year in the Volunteers' run to the College Football Playoff.
Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi
The Bengals have loaded up with run stoppers on the interior of the defensive line but still could use a pass-rushing 3 technique, and Nolen is exactly that.
He is visiting Cincinnati on Monday, April 7, per a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
The Bengals are less than a month away from the deadline to make a decision on the fifth-year option for safety-turned-cornerback Dax Hill, and they’ll likely having something to say about the future of starting safety Geno Stone sooner than that.
Emmanwori could be in play for the Bengals at No. 17 as one of the top safeties in the class with his ball skills and tackling ability, which is why they scheduled him to visit, as reported by Josh Kendall.
Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins
One of two running backs from the national champion Buckeyes, Judkins is the first to visit Cincinnati, per Jordan Schultz.
The return of Samaje Perine in free agency to pair with emerging star Chase Brown didn’t eliminate to the need to add to the room, it probably just delayed it to Day 3.
But if Judkins or another running back with receiving skills is available when the Bengals pick at 49, you can’t rule out the team adding another offensive weapon.
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
Judkin's running mate last year with the Buckeyes also is headed to Cincinnati on a visit, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Henderson had 3,761 yards in four seasons with the Buckeyes while also catching 77 passes for 853 yards.
He and Judkins are considered top 5 running back prospects in this year's draft class.
Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State
The Bengals love their Buckeyes, and Sawyer's visit, first reported by Dan Hope could lead to him adding to the legacy.
The Bengals need pass-rush help, and the Trey Hendrickson situation remains in limbo.
Ty Hamilton, DT, Ohio State
As of Monday afternoon, you can add another Buckeye to the visit list, with defensive tackle Ty Hamilton doing the reporting himself.
Hamilton would be a Day 3 possibility at best, but adding depth to the defensive line is something the Bengals will be interested in.
Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State
A Day 3 option at linebacker, Martin has intriguing upside after a breakout 2023 season followed by a season-ending knee injury last year that limited him to just five games.
A visit, first reported by Ryan Fowler, will help the Bengals sort out his risk level.
Charles Grant, OT, William and Mary
An FCS All American, Grant hails from the alma mater of Bengals scouting director Mike Potts, which should serve as an easy ice breaker on his visit, first reporter by Justin Melo.
Guard is the bigger need for the Bengals, but Grant could be the type of versatile lineman they covet, one who could play guard or be the swing tackle, which is another position they need to fill.
Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota (Cameron Wolfe)
With an elite RAS score, Ersery could fill the role of swing tackle immediately and serve as a succession plan for Orlando Brown Jr. after his contract runs out following the 2026 season.
Cameron Wolfe was first to report Ersery’s visit with the Bengals.
Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon
Another college tackle who could start his career at guard, Conerly held up well against Penn State’s Abdul Carter, an expected Top 3 pick, in the Big Ten Championship game.
The offensive line is going to be a major focus in the draft, so it makes sense the position is heavily represented among Top 30 visits as well, with Conerly’s first reported by James Crepea.
