Could Bengals Trade Down? NFC Team Hoping to Move Up in 2024 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have the No. 18 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Could they trade down?
If the top offensive linemen are off the board, along with other high-end targets like Byron Murphy and Brock Bowers, Cincinnati could find themselves in a spot where they want to move down.
The Philadelphia Eagles are a team to watch. General manager Howie Roseman is reportedly hoping to move up. A lot of people have speculated about the possibility of them moving up for a cornerback, but offensive line help could be on their radar too.
Let's say the Bengals have similar grades on Johnny Newton, Terrion Arnold, Amarius Mims, Graham Barton, Nate Wiggins and Jared Verse and the Eagles want to give them an extra day two pick to move from No. 18 to No. 22. The Bengals would likely consider that move.
What would be the most surprising pick for the Bengals tonight? We went over some possible scenarios here.
