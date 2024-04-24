Cincinnati Bengals Mock Draft: Predictions for All 10 Picks Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The 2024 NFL Draft is just a few away and the Cincinnati Bengals have 10 picks this year, including the 18th overall selection.
This mock is what I think they'll do in this year's draft. While a trade could happen, I kept all 10 picks in hopes of showing you the prospects they could be targeting with each selection.
Check out my prediction for all 10 picks below:
First Round, Pick No. 18: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
Mims has all of the measurables. He only made eight starts in college, but those include some big games, including a National Championship. He has the talent to be the top tackle in this draft. he's 6-7, 340 pounds and has an 86.5-inch wingspan. There is some risk with this selection, but the reward outweighs the risk, which is why the Bengals take Mims with the No. 18 pick.
Other Targets: Olu Fashanu, Brock Bowers, Byron Murphy, JC Latham, Johnny Newton, Quinyon Mitchell.
For more on Mims, check out our film breakdown here.
Second Round, Pick No. 49: Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
The Bengals need interior defensive line help and Jenkins could be the top player on their board in round two. After taking Mims at No. 18, there could be a run on offensive tackles and wide receivers.
If that happens, Jenkins could still be there in round two. He's one of the best run stoppers in this year's class. He saw plenty of double teams at Michigan, and helped them win at a National Championship. He's also a good athlete and should be able to add more pass rush moves in the pros.
Other Targets: Troy Franklin, Ladd McConkey, Ricky Pearsall, Xavier Legette, Kingsley Suamiatia, Roger Rosengarten, Jonathan Brooks, Trey Benson, Xavier Worthy, Patrick Paul, Roman Wilson, Ja'Lynn Polk.
Third Round, Pick No. 80: Renardo Green, CB, Florida State
Green checks a lot of boxes for the Bengals. He was a two-year starter for the Seminoles and performed at a high level in big games—including a showdown against LSU's Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. Scouts love his ability in man coverage. He's known for his physicality, which could be attractive to Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
Other Targets: Malachi Corley, Trey Benson, Maason Smith, Max Melton, Brenden Rice, Brandon Dorlus, Ben Sinnott, Blake Fisher.
Third Round, Pick No. 97: Brenden Rice, WR, USC
Rice had 111 catches for 1,821 yards and 21 touchdowns in 43 college games. He spent the past two seasons at USC, where he had the majority of his production. Rice was a touchdown machine, hauling in a score once every 5.2 catches in college. He's a solid athlete with good size (6-2, 208). If the Bengals don't land a weapon with one of their first two picks, they could certainly take Rice in round three.
Other Targets: Mekhi Wingo, Audric Estime, Brandon Dorlus, Javon Baker, Dominic Puni, Tanor Bortolini, Ben Sinnott.
Fourth Round, Pick No. 115: Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame
Estime would be a perfect fit in the Bengals' backfield. He has good burst and acceleration for his size (5-11, 222). He doesn't turn 21 until September and would give Cincinnati a bigger back to help round out a backfield that includes Chase Brown, Zack Moss and Trayveon Williams.
Other Targets: Dewayne Carter, Bucky Irving, Leonard Taylor, Malik Washington, Brandon Coleman, Luke McCaffrey, Javon Baker.
Fifth Round, Pick No. 149: Erick All, TE, Iowa
The Bengals' streak of not taking a tight end in the draft ends. All makes a ton of sense. He's a low-risk pick at this stage of the draft. He's shown the ability to be a quality pass catcher and blocker. There are some medical questions, but if he's healthy, there's no reason why the Bengals wouldn't target him in the fifth round. It's worth noting that they met with All at the combine, they were at his Pro Day and they also brought him in for a top 30 visit.
Other Targets: Jaheim Bell, Tip Reiman, Caedan Wallace, Luke McCaffrey, Isaac Guerendo, McKinnley Jackson.
Sixth Round, Pick No. 194: Jordan Jefferson, DT, LSU
The Bengals need to add a big body on the interior of their defensive front. Jefferson offers tremendous value at this stage of the draft. Adding Jefferson and Jenkins gives the Bengals two defensive tackles that should contribute as rookies.
Other Targets: Tahj Washington, Jordan Magee, Qwan'tez Stiggers, Justin Rogers, Tip Reiman, McKinnley Jackson, Caedan Wallace, Kristian Boyd.
Sixth Round, Pick No. 214: Jordan Magee, LB, Temple
Magee is a high-end athlete that should be able to give the some extra help on special teams right away. Adding a backup linebacker is a sneaky need for the Bengals, but there are some good athletes on day three that they could target. Magee fits that mold. He had 80 tackles (14 for loss) and 3.5 sacks last season.
Other Targets: Jordan Jefferson, Kristian Boyd, Justin Rogers, Dillon Johnson, Qwan'tez Stiggers.
Seventh Round, Pick No. 224: Trevor Keegan, G, Michigan
The Bengals go back to the Michigan connection for a second time in this draft. This time they add an interior offensive lineman. Keegan should come in and develop into a quality backup behind Cordell Volson and Alex Cappa. He made 36 starts at left guard for the Wolverines. He was a team captain and was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team.
Other Targets: Evan Anderson, Jaylan Ford, Frank Gore Jr., Dillon Johnson, Jordan Magee.
Seventh Round, Pick No. 237: Bayron Matos, OT, Dominican Rep. (Intl.)
Matos is 6-7, 313 pounds and has 35-inch arms. He's a basketball player transitioning to football. He met with the Bengals during the pre-draft process. If they don't use their sixth or seventh round picks to trade up, adding Matos at this stage of the draft makes sense.
Other Targets: Trey Taylor, Jordan Magee, Josh Cephus, Evan Anderson, Jowon Briggs.
