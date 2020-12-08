Backup Quarterback Problems Continue to Bite Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals' offense is cratering. They've scored two offensive touchdowns since Joe Burrow was carted off against the Washington Football Team in week 11.

Quarterback is the most important position in sports, yet the Bengals didn't seem to factor that into their backup plans.

The performances we've seen from Brandon Allen and Ryan Finley in recent weeks were predictable. A lot of people wondered why Zac Taylor and the Bengals were content at quarterback? Why didn't they sign a proven signal-caller after releasing Andy Dalton?

That mistake could end up putting the final nails in Taylor's coffin, with a one-way trip to the Bengals' coaching cemetery.



Cincinnati has arguably the worst backup quarterback situation in the league. Now that Mike Glennon has stabilized things a bit in Jacksonville, Allen and Finley are setting themselves apart as the worst duo in the NFL.

READ MORE: Zac Taylor Won't Give Up Play-Calling Duties

READ MORE: Bengals Must Face Harsh Reality Regarding Zac Taylor's Future

Not only was this a position of need from a talent standpoint, but it couldn't have hurt to give Burrow a veteran to learn from in the meeting room. The rookie is a sponge for information.

Joe Flacco and Blake Bortles have both played in championship settings at the highest level. That experience is invaluable. Finley's 2-1 record in collegiate bowl games doesn't help anyone.

Taylor fumbled this decision in the offseason and his offense is paying for it every week.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!