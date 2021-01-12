NewsAll Bengals+
Former Pro Bowler Andre Carter to Interview for Bengals Defensive Line Coaching Job

The former Pro Bowler coached for the Jets last season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals plan to interview former Pro Bowl defensive end Andre Carter to be their next defensive line coach, league sources tell AllBengals. 

Carter has been an NFL coach for four seasons. He was an assistant defensive line coach in Miami for two years (2017-18), before being named the Jets defensive line coach in 2019. He spent two seasons in New York, but is looking for work since Adam Gase was fired following a two-win season. 

The interview is expected to take place next week. 

Carter began his coaching career in 2015 and hasn't had any trouble rising up the ranks. He's gotten production out of his guys along the way. 

He helped the 2019 Jets become one of the most stout defenses against the run. Opponents averaged just 3.34 yards-per-carry and New York forced 117 runs for zero or negative yards, which was the most in the NFL. 

San Francisco picked Carter with the seventh overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. He also played for Washington, New England and Oakland. 

Carter finished with 517 tackles, 80.5 sacks and 18 forced fumbles in his 13-year career. He was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2011. He was in New England with Chad Johnson that season, which ended in a heartbreaking 21-17 loss to the Giants in Super Bowl XLVI.

The Bengals need to fill multiple vacancies on Zac Taylor's staff. They made the decision not to retain important assistant coaches including wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell, offensive line coach Jim Turner and defensive line coach Nick Eason. 

Cincinnati replaced Turner with a familiar face in Frank Pollack, who coached the Bengals offensive linemen in 2018. They're also expected to promote Troy Walters to wide receivers coach. 

Carter coached with Pollack in New York last season, so there's a good chance his former colleague can give him an idea of what he's walking into with this organization. He was also on the Dolphins' staff in 2017 with current Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who was a defensive backs coach in Miami. 

Both guys can vouch for Carter, who has the resume and NFL experience that any coaching staff would want to add to their team. 

