Podcast: General Manager Jake Builds the Bengals
CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss the Bengals offseason. Jake goes through an offseason simulator and builds his ideal 2021 roster, which includes big moves in free agency and the NFL Draft.
Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
