Bengals Pass on Two Top Options in Latest Mock Draft

NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Bengals Pass on Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase in Latest Mock Draft

Cincinnati passes on two top options in this mock
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Most fans assume the Bengals will take Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell if he's on the board when they're on the clock in the first round. 

Cincinnati has the fifth overall pick, which gives them a decent chance of landing Sewell. 

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is another prospect that fans, analysts and maybe even Joe Burrow is hoping falls to the Bengals at No. 5. He played with Burrow for two seasons and the duo dominated the SEC en route to a perfect 15-0 record and a National Championship. 

Both Sewell and Chase are available in Joe Marino's latest mock draft. Instead of taking one of the two fan favorites, Cincinnati decides to take Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater with the fifth pick. 

"The fun pick for Cincinnati would be reuniting Joe Burrow with his former top receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who he shattered SEC passing records with in 2019 at LSU," Marino wrote. "While the Bengals have a need to add to its wide receiver corps, the smart pick is to solidify the offensive line that saw Burrow get sacked on 7.3% of his dropbacks, hit 47 times, and ultimately suffer a season-ending knee injury in his 10th career start. In 10 games as a rookie, Burrow was sacked or hit 79 times. Slater appears to be the NFL’s favorite offensive line prospect and his addition to the lineup bolsters the Bengals’ front five and allows them to improve at two positions given the opportunity to transition Jonah Williams to right tackle."

Picking Slater ahead of Sewell and Chase is risky, but NFL teams appear to be higher on the Northwestern product than most originally anticipated. 

Draft analyst and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah also has the Bengals taking Slater over Sewell.

After months of assuming Sewell would be the first offensive lineman taken, there's appears to be a clear debate between about the top tackle in this class.

Of the three prospects, Chase is probably the most talented. The Bengals have to find a way to protect Burrow, which gives them even more reason to get help at tackle in free agency, rather than banking on a rookie like Slater or Sewell to keep their star quarterback upright. 

Check out Marino's entire mock draft here.

-----

You May Also Like:

Scouts "Rave" About Receivers at Senior Bowl

Eight Players That Impressed During Senior Bowl Week

Three Things the Bengals Can Learn From the Bucs and Chiefs

Joe Burrow Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Jessie Bates Has High Praise For Joe Burrow

Latest Odds on Deshaun Watson's Next Destination

Bengals Land Top Playmaker in Mock Draft 1.0

Ja'Marr Chase Ranked Much Higher Than Penei Sewell

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Penei Sewell, Ja'Marr Chase
GM Report

Bengals Pass on Two Top Options in Latest Mock Draft

Jan 27, 2021; National wide receiver Tylan Wallace of Oklahoma State (2) catches a pass during National practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA; Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Scouts 'Rave' About Wide Receiver Prospects at the Senior Bowl

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) following the victory at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Three Things the Bengals Can Learn From the Bucs and Chiefs

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Lions Trading Matthew Stafford to Rams

Matthew Stafford
News

Matthew Stafford Could be Traded 'Before the Super Bowl'

Oct 3, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) fumbles the ball and is recovered by Baylor Bears linebacker William Bradley-King (99) during the first quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Eight Players That Could've Moved Up the Bengals' Board at the Senior Bowl

joe burrow anthem
News

Watch: Bengals Fan Releases 'The Joe Burrow Anthem'

Dec 23, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Former Cleveland Browns head coach and current Cincinnati Bengals special assistant to the head coach Hue Jackson (center) talks with Cleveland Browns kicker Greg Joseph (17) and punter Britton Colquitt (4) before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Hue Jackson Takes Shot at New Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni