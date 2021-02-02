Joe Burrow Reacts to Return of EA Sports' College Football Video Game

Burrow would've likely been on the cover if they released a game in 2020

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is a big fan of video games. From Call of Duty to Fortnite, the 24-year-old plays a variety of different titles.

Like most of the sports world, Burrow reacted to EA Sports' announcement about the return of a college football game.

"All I ever wanted was to be on the cover of this game and as soon as I graduate they bring it back," Burrow tweeted.

The legend of NCAA College Football grew the moment the long running series was discontinued. EA Sports last released a college football video game in 2013 when Denard Robinson was on the cover.

Had there been a game this past season, then Burrow would've likely been on the cover following a Heisman Trophy winning season in 2019.

EA Sports isn't expected to release the new game until 2023 or 2024. Burrow likely missed his chance to be on the cover, although they could release a series of covers that features the biggest stars from the past decade.

It would be a good way to pay homage to the past and still feature a real player on the cover.

The new game is expected to be called EA Sports College Football. It'll include over 100 different schools, logos, uniforms and stadiums, but won't have likenesses or names of the student athletes.

An LSU all-star team including Burrow, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and company would be a fun addition for Bengals fans, especially if their favorite quarterback is on the cover.

