Scouts 'Rave' About Wide Receiver Prospects at the Senior Bowl

CINCINNATI — Plenty of top prospects showed NFL teams what they were capable of in Mobile, Alabama this week at the Senior Bowl.

From the trenches to the skill players, the Bengals got a first-hand look at some of the best options that will be available in April's NFL Draft.

The wide receivers caught the eye of many scouts that were on hand for the Senior Bowl according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

"Big takeaway from 3 days in Mobile: Even w/o JaMarr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, Rashod Bateman or Rondale Moore, or DeVonta Smith on-field, the WRs were who the scouts raved about," Breer tweeted. "Kadarius Toney, D'Wayne Eskridge, and Tylan Wallace all showed out. It's another GREAT receiver class. Throw Amari Rodgers—a Sterling Shepard clone—in with Toney, Eskridge and Wallace too. Not sure this group is as good as last year's historic WR class, but it's pretty close."

While this class probably isn't as good as the 2019 crop of wide receivers, it might be better at the top. Chase, Smith and Waddle could be better than the top three wide-outs that were taken in 2020—Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb.

The difference in last years' class is the high end talent after the top three. Justin Jefferson, Brandon Aiyuk, Tee Higgins and Chase Claypool were all productive as rookies, despite being taken in the back half of the first round or later.

The Bengals may get their chance at Chase, Waddle or Smith in the first round of the 2021 draft, but a speedster like Toney will be long gone by the time they're on the clock in round two.

Adding a deep threat is much easier said than done if they pass on one in the first round, but it's good to know that there are other options available.

Eskridge is an intriguing player, but he'll be 24-years-old in March. Wallace could be a nice second or third-round option if Cincinnati passes on a wide receiver in round one.

The next Higgins probably won't be waiting around for Zac Taylor and company when they're on the clock in the second round, but the Bengals should have some quality options if they're looking to add a wide receiver in the middle rounds of the draft.

