NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Carl Lawson Ranked Among NFL's Best in One Key Area

Lawson is set to become a free agent this offseason
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a decision to make about defensive end Carl Lawson. The 25-year-old is set to become a free agent in March, following the best season of his career. 

He appeared in all 16 games in 2020, finishing with 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a career-high 32 quarterback hits. 

Lawson's sack numbers weren't great on the surface, but that had a lot to do with the pieces around him. DJ Reader and Geno Atkins both missed significant time due to injury and Sam Hubbard wasn't himself for most of the season after he hurt his elbow in Week 5 against Baltimore. Combine that with Carlos Dunlap's departure and the Bengals didn't have another legitimate pass rusher outside of Lawson. 

Advanced stats show how productive he was, despite finishing tied for 48th in the NFL with 5.5 sacks. 

One useful metric is sacks created, which credits a player for beating their blocker and helping cause the sack, instead of the person that actually gets the sack. 

Lawson was seventh in the NFL in sacks created according to Next Gen Stats. Check out the rankings below.

Aaron Donald: 19 

Myles Garrett: 16.5 

T.J. Watt: 14.5 

Khalil Mack: 13 

Justin Houston: 12 

Emmanuel Ogbah: 11 

Carl Lawson: 10.5 

Lawson was ahead of some top pass rushers including Brandon Graham, DeMarcus Lawrence, Yannick Ngakoue and Montez Sweat, who all finished with 10. 

Cincinnati finished with an NFL worst 17 sacks in 2020. Lawson was responsible for 10.5 of them. The Bengals can't afford to let the former fourth-round pick walk in free agency. 

A long-term deal may be tough to pull off, considering he'll likely ask for top of the market money, but they could franchise tag Lawson for around $17 million in 2021. Then they could decide to extend him, keep him for one more year or trade him. 

The sack numbers aren't there, but he was one of the most disruptive edge rushers in the NFL. 

-----

You May Also Like:

It Doesn't Have to be Either/Or... The Bengals Can Do Both This Offseason

Two Bengals' Potential Offseason Targets to be Paid More Than Expected

Bengals Beef Up the Trenches in Latest Mock Draft

Joe Burrow Shares Thoughts on Potential Reunion With Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals to interview Former Pro Bowler For Defensive Line Coaching Job

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow James on Twitter: @JamesRapien
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Feb 27, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine at Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Here's a Look at Some Ugly Bengals' Draft Numbers

Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) fumbles as New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) knocks away the ball during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Playoff Predictions for the NFL Divisional Round

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes the snap from Cincinnati Bengals center Trey Hopkins (66) during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Podcast: The Bengals' Offensive Line, Draft Scenarios and more in the Weekend Mailbag!

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Mike Jordan (60) and offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) block for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Dave Lapham Names the Bengals' Three Biggest Offseason Needs

Oct 29, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New England Patriots offensive guard Joe Thuney (62) against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

PFF Names One Free Agent Bengals Must Pursue

Vonn Bell, JuJu Smith-Schuster
AllBengals Insiders+

Here are the Bengals' Top 10 Plays From 2020

Jan 3, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

The Jets' Decision to Hire Robert Saleh Impacts the Bengals' Draft Possibilities

Head coach Marvin Lewis and the Bengals are parting ways after 16 seasons. Lewis gave his last press conference at Paul Brown Stadium Monday December 31, 2018. Marvinpresser2
News

Marvin Lewis Patiently Waiting for Second Head Coaching Opportunity