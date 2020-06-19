Should the Bengals pursue Jamal Adams?

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have been extremely aggressive this offseason. They completely remade one of the NFL's worst defenses by signing five projected starters in free agency and selecting three linebackers in the draft.

That offseason trend could continue. The Bengals and 30 other NFL teams have an opportunity to add one of the NFL's best defensive players.

All-Pro safety Jamal Adams has asked the Jets for a trade according to multiple reports. The 24-year-old wants a new contract prior to the start of the season.

"He doesn't understand why the Jets haven't made him a big offer and no doubt, he wants to be the highest paid safety in the NFL," Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network. "The standoff between Adams and the Jets continue. He wants out and they have no plans to let him go anywhere."

There are plenty of NFL fans that would love for their favorite team to trade for him. He would become arguably the best player on the Bengals' defense at this stage of his career.

"The Jets do not want to trade him, [and] have no plans to do so," Rapoport said. "If they did trade him by the way, it would be a huge bounty. A potential first-round pick and more. They believe he's a building block to the team. They want to give him an extension."

The compensation part of it makes this a no-brainer for the Bengals. They shouldn't pursue Adams. Not because he isn't great. He is one of, if not the best safety in the NFL.

That doesn't mean the Bengals should give up multiple future assets, including their 2021 first-round pick to get him.

It will take much more than just one draft selection to get a deal done. Don't be shocked if half of the NFL's 32 teams make a push for Adams.

He has the versatility to play strong safety at a high level, while also hovering around the line of scrimmage at linebacker and is effective in coverage.

Adams is a great player, but he's going to come at a price that doesn't make sense for the Bengals.

Cincinnati is rebuilding and while they've aggressively addressed their weaknesses this offseason, they're still going to have plenty of needs to fill in 2021.

Giving up multiple high-end draft picks for Adams is one thing, but doing it and having to make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL is another.

Landon Collins is in year one of a six-year, $84 million contract with Washington. Adams wants a deal that exceeds that number, which doesn't make sense for Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, the Bengals signed Vonn Bell to a three-year, $18 million contract this offseason.

Value matters.

Bell isn't close to the player that Adams is, but he's an above average player. He's currently the 21st highest-paid safety in the NFL.

The team also thinks highly of third-year pro Jessie Bates. He has more tackles than Adams (201-190) over the past two seasons and has forced one less turnover (8-7). The tackles stat says a lot about the Bengals' linebackers, but they believe the 2018 second-round pick has the potential to become a high-end safety.

The Bengals are building their team in hopes of making a serious playoff run in 2021 or 2022. They know it's going to be tough to make the postseason this year, after going 2-14 in 2019.

This team is headed in the right direction, but they can't get overly aggressive by giving up multiple high draft picks for a disgruntled safety that wants an $85+ million contract extension.

Some stars are worth pursuing, but the Bengals should pass on Adams.