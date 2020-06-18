Jets star safety Jamal Adams has informed the team that he wants to be traded, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Per ESPN, however, the Jets have no intention of trading him.

On Thursday, Adams took to social media and said that he "deserve(s) to be paid…don’t use the pandemic excuse...“Ima protect myself just like an organization will look out for themselves at the end of the day. & if you guys don't respect that, cool. It's all luv. Maybe it's time to move on! Can't trick a WIZARD! Luv"

Adams is entering the fourth year of his four-year, $22.2 million rookie contract. New York owns his rights for another two years, plus has the option to use a potential franchise tag in 2022. Adams, per ESPN, wants to be the highest-paid safety in the NFL and highest-paid player on the Jets.

His name was floated in trade rumors this past season.

On May 22, SNY reported that the team had no interest in dealing their star safety.

The two-time Pro Bowler is refusing to take part in the Jets' voluntary virtual offseason program but has stated publicly that he wants to remain a Jet.

“I’d be lying if I said I don’t expect to be extended,'' Adams said during Super Bowl Week on Jan. 29. "I do. Not for what I’ve just done on the field but even off the field for what I’ve done for the organization. I’ve done everything they’ve asked me to do. I’ve done it at a high level each and every year.”

Adams started 14 games in 2019, making 75 tackles with 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks en route to a first-team All-Pro selection.

The 24-year-old safety was New York's No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.