Rookie Profile: Marcel Spears Jr. joins the Bengals' crowded linebacker room

James Rapien

The Bengals attacked the linebacker position this offseason. 

First, they signed veteran Josh Bynes. Then, they selected three more linebackers in the NFL Draft.

Despite their offseason additions, the Bengals continued to add to their linebacker room after the draft. 

Cincinnati signed Marcel Spears Jr., a fifth-year senior from Iowa State. The undrafted free agent made the AP Second-Team All Big-12 in 2019. He made 39 consecutive starts and led the Cyclones with 92 tackles last season. 

The 22-year-old linebacker had four career interceptions, including two 'pick-sixes' in 42 career games. 

Spears joins a crowded room that includes second-year linebacker Germaine Pratt, second-round pick Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither, who the Bengals picked in the fourth round and Markus Bailey, who was their seventh and final draft selection. The Bengals also signed claimed former Jaguars linebacker Austin Calitro off of waivers. 

Spears is a long shot to make the roster. At 6-0, 221 pounds, he doesn't have ideal size. He's athletic and a sure tackler. He has the ability to cover running backs and tight ends in space, which is vital in today's game. 

The Bengals wanted to get linebackers that are fast and can cover. Spears fits that profile, but it's going to be hard for him to earn a practice squad spot on this team. It's possible with a solid training camp and preseason, but the Bengals have invested so much into the linebacker position, that the odds are stacked against him. 

Watch his game against Iowa from last season in the video below.

