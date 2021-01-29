Joe Burrow Endorses Former LSU Teammate Ja'Marr Chase

NewsAll Bengals+
Joe Burrow Endorses Ja'Marr Chase During Live Q&A

The Bengals have the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have plenty of areas they could address in the first round of the NFL Draft this year. 

From Penei Sewell to Kyle Pitts and DeVonta Smith, there are multiple top players that could be had with the fifth pick—all of which would make life easier on star quarterback Joe Burrow.  

The 24-year-old was asked about a potential reunion with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase during a live chat with Fanatics on Thursday night. 

"I'd love to play with Ja'Marr. He's a great player," Burrow said. "We're still in contact all the time. We talk every now and then. He's a great dude and a great player. I'd love to have him on the team."

Burrow played with Chase for two years. They became the most lethal quarterback-wide receiver combination in the country during the 2019 season. LSU finished 15-0 and won the National Championship. 

Chase, who was just 19-years-old at the time, finished with 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. He opted out of the 2020 season to prepare for the NFL Draft. He's expected to be a top six pick and plenty of mock drafts have him falling to the Bengals at No. 5.

It wasn't the first time that Burrow endorsed the possibility of reuniting with Chase. He was asked about the 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner earlier this month.

"Ja'Marr's a really good player, it’s pretty easy to throw to him when he has five yards of separation every snap," Burrow said. "He’s an exciting player and a great guy and a friend as well. He was fun to play with."

The Bengals need a deep threat that can make plays downfield. Chase averaged 21.2 yards-per-reception in 2019. 

Adding a star receiver like Chase to an offense that includes Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon could be lethal. 

It's a deep offensive tackle class and the Bengals are expected to add a quality veteran lineman or two in free agency. If they can manage that, then taking Chase would be a no-brainer. 

Watch Burrow's entire Q&A below. He answers multiple questions about the Bengals, LSU, his favorite song and more. 

