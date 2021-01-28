The Bengals 'Settle' in Mock Draft 1.0

Mock Draft 1.0: Bengals 'Settle' For One of the Top Playmakers in the Country
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have plenty of options in the 2021 NFL Draft. Most hope they can land Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell or LSU star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
Trading back is another option with so many teams on the hunt for a franchise quarterback. The Bengals have their guy in Joe Burrow, but now they need to fill out the rest of their roster.
This is just the first of many mock drafts that we'll have over the next few months.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15) – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2. New York Jets (2-14) – Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
3. Miami Dolphins (10-6) (via Texans) – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
4. Atlanta Falcons (4-12) – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
5. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
With Sewell and Chase off the board, the Bengals try to trade down, but Atlanta took Wilson, which ended their chances of getting the haul they were looking for in exchange for the fifth pick.
Cincinnati could seriously consider Florida tight end Kyle Pitts or Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater, but they're expected to add at least one veteran tackle in free agency. If they do that, then they can take the 2020 Heisman Trophy Winner.
Smith might be the most NFL-ready wide receiver in this class. He dominated the SEC last season. Adding him to an offense that includes Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon is exactly what the doctor ordered for a young quarterback like Joe Burrow.
Smith can stretch the field and be a deep threat, but he also has the ability to run the short and intermediate routes.
Some are concerned about his age (22) and his weight, which is why he wasn't the first wide receiver taken.
Smith has been great over the past two seasons. He caught 68 passes for 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior. He averaged 18.5 yards-per-reception.
This season he finished with 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Smith's speed and playmaking ability is a perfect compliment to Higgins and Boyd. He has the potential to have a Justin Jefferson-like impact as a rookie.
6. Philadelphia Eagles (4-11-1) – Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern
7. Detroit Lions (5-11) – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
8. Carolina Panthers (5-11) – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
9. Denver Broncos (5-11) – Patrick Surtain Jr., CB, Alabama
10. Dallas Cowboys (6-10) – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
11. New York Giants (6-10) – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
12. San Francisco 49ers (6-10) – Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
13. L.A. Chargers (7-9) – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
14. Minnesota Vikings (7-9) – Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan
15. New England Patriots (7-9) – Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
16. Arizona Cardinals (8-8) – Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami
17. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8) – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
18. Dolphins – Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
19. Washington Football Team (7-9) – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
20. Chicago Bears (8-8) – Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT, USC
21. Indianapolis Colts (11-5) – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
22. Tennessee Titans (11-5) – Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
23. Jets (via Seattle Seahawks) – Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
24. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4) – Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
25. Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams) – Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
26. Cleveland Browns (11-5) – Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama
27. Baltimore Ravens (11-5) – Trevon Moehrig, S, Missouri
28. New Orleans Saints (12-4) – Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
29. Buffalo Bills (13-3) – Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
30. Green Bay Packers (13-3) – Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) – Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
32. Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) – Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington
