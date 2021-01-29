Betting on Deshaun Watson's Next Team: Odds Favor the AFC

Where will Deshaun Watson end up?

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has officially asked the team for a trade.

The 25-year-old is reportedly unhappy with their direction of the franchise, which starts with Texans owner Bob McNair.

Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract, which gives him the power to decline any potential deal. That means Houston will have to move him to a destination of his choice if they do trade him.

He has at least three teams on his list, but BetOnline updated their odds for Watson's next team. All 31 other teams are included, even the Bengals.

Check out complete odds below (Courtesy of BetOnline).

New York Jets (+200)

Miami Dolphins (+350)

New England Patriots (+800)

San Francisco 49ers (+800)

Carolina Panthers (+1000)

New Orleans Saints (+1000)

Denver Broncos (+1000)

Indianapolis Colts (+1000)

Los Angeles Rams (+1000)

Atlanta Falcons (+1200)

Washington Football Team (+1200)

Chicago Bears (+1200)

Jacksonville Jaguars (+1200)

Las Vegas Raiders (+1400)

Dallas Cowboys (+1400)

Detroit Lions (+1600)

Philadelphia Eagles (+2000)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+2500)

New York Giants (+2800)

Minnesota Vikings (+2800)

Green Bay Packers (+3300)

Tennessee Titans (+5000)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6600)

Cleveland Browns (+8000)

Cincinnati Bengals (+10000)

Arizona Cardinals (+15000)

Los Angeles Chargers (+20000)

Seattle Seahawks (+25000)

Buffalo Bills (+30000)

Baltimore Ravens (+40000)

Kansas City Chiefs (+50000)

