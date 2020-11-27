NewsAll Bengals+
Quinton Spain to Start, Could Replace Michael Jordan in Bengals' Lineup

Quinton Spain will make his third-straight start on Sunday
CINCINNATI — Quinton Spain will make his third-straight start for the Bengals on Sunday. The 29-year-old guard has played in each of the past four games since signing with the team last month. 

Spain initially signed with the practice squad, but the Bengals elevated him for game day. They promoted him to the 53-man roster earlier this week. 

"I think Quinton's making good improvement so he'll be playing for us in this game," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday. 

Spain took some first-team reps at left guard in practice this week. The Bengals may bench second-year guard Michael Jordan in favor of Spain. 

"We got some options at guard right now, a lot of guys that have played for us," Taylor said. "We just need more consistent play from our guys across the board. The second half [against Washington] really wasn't good enough. But again, Quinton's played a lot of left guard over the course of his lifetime and has played right guard and right tackle for us so we feel comfortable putting him at a couple of different spots."

If Spain does start at left guard, then veteran Alex Redmond will likely return to right guard. He's made six starts in that spot this season. 

Spain took Redmond's spot at left guard last week against Washington. 

More Help Coming

The offensive line could continue to change with Xavier Su'a-Filo ready to return. The 29-year-old has been out since Week 1 with a foot injury.

The Bengals plan to activate him next week. 

"He's fully healthy," Taylor said. "He's ready to go and we'll likely activate him next week."

Nov 15, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Quinton Spain (left) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 36-10. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
