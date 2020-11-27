Quinton Spain to Start, Could Replace Michael Jordan in Bengals' Lineup

CINCINNATI — Quinton Spain will make his third-straight start for the Bengals on Sunday. The 29-year-old guard has played in each of the past four games since signing with the team last month.

Spain initially signed with the practice squad, but the Bengals elevated him for game day. They promoted him to the 53-man roster earlier this week.

"I think Quinton's making good improvement so he'll be playing for us in this game," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday.

Spain took some first-team reps at left guard in practice this week. The Bengals may bench second-year guard Michael Jordan in favor of Spain.

"We got some options at guard right now, a lot of guys that have played for us," Taylor said. "We just need more consistent play from our guys across the board. The second half [against Washington] really wasn't good enough. But again, Quinton's played a lot of left guard over the course of his lifetime and has played right guard and right tackle for us so we feel comfortable putting him at a couple of different spots."

If Spain does start at left guard, then veteran Alex Redmond will likely return to right guard. He's made six starts in that spot this season.

Spain took Redmond's spot at left guard last week against Washington.

More Help Coming

The offensive line could continue to change with Xavier Su'a-Filo ready to return. The 29-year-old has been out since Week 1 with a foot injury.

The Bengals plan to activate him next week.

"He's fully healthy," Taylor said. "He's ready to go and we'll likely activate him next week."

