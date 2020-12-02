Andrew Whitworth Praises Joe's Surgeon: 'Burrow Will Be in Great Hands'

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will have surgery to repair the ACL, MCL and other damage to his left knee.

The actual date of the surgery isn't confirmed, but Zac Taylor did say that it will take place "midweek."

Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobe in Los Angeles will perform the surgery according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Elattrache got the seal of approval from a former Bengals great.

"Doc ElAttrache is a great man. Burrow will be in great hands," Andrew Whitworth told Bengals.com. "You feel the passion he has for getting you healthy and keeping you confident in the process."

ElAttrache repaired Tom Brady's torn ACL in 2008. He operated on Ben Roethlisberger's elbow last year. He's the head team physician for both the Rams and the Dodgers.

Hopefully the surgery goes as planned and Burrow can begin his quest to get back on the field in the near future.

"Joe’s hanging in there," defensive end Sam Hubbard said on Monday. "He’s on his way out to the West Coast to get the surgery and start his path to recovery. Mentally, he’s staying up and my heart goes out to him as this surgery approaches and his recovery process begins.

"He’s just ready to get this process going and get healthy for next year. He’s about as positive and upbeat as you could be with the circumstances and the injury. He’s being strong and like I said, I’m thinking about him."

Burrow is expected to make a full recovery. The team is hopeful that he'll be back for the start of the 2021 season.

Whitworth is recovering from an injury of his own. The 38-year-old suffered a torn MCL and PCL last month. He's currently receiving treatments from ElAttache in hopes of returning to the field for the postseason.

