Report: Cowboys Quarterback Andy Dalton Will be Placed on COVID-19 Reserve List

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — It's been a tough couple of weeks for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton. 

First, he suffered a concussion against the Washington Football Team when Jon Bostic hit him illegally. The hit caused him to miss Sunday night's matchup against the Eagles. 

Dalton was on track to return to the field this week for the Cowboys' matchup against the Steelers, but that won't be the case. 

Dallas is placing the 33-year-old on the COVID-19 reserve list according to ESPN's Todd Archer. He will miss Sunday's game against the Steelers, which means rookie Ben DiNucci will make a second-straight start for the Cowboys. 

Dalton has appeared in four games and made two starts for Dallas this season. He's completing 62.1% of his passes, has 452 yards and one touchdown. The Cowboys' season continues to spiral out of control. 

Dalton took over as the starter last month after Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury against the Giants. 

The former Bengals quarterback helped Dallas rebound in that game for the win, but things have gone downhill for him and the Cowboys over the past couple of weeks. 

The Bengals drafted Dalton in the second-round (35th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent the first nine seasons of his career in Cincinnati. They released him April after drafting Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick. He signed a one-year with Dallas a few days later. 

Dalton isn't expected to be the long-term answer at quarterback for the Cowboys, but he's hoping to show the rest of the league that he deserves another chance to be a full-time starter. 

The Bengals play the Cowboys on Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. at Paul Brown Stadium. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

