Injury Roundup — The latest on Bullock, Atkins and the rest of the Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a quick turnaround following their Week 1 loss to the Chargers. They play the Browns in Cleveland on Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Both teams are dealing with their fair share of injuries on a short week. Cleveland placed tight end David Njoku (knee) on injured reserve. They also released kicker Austin Seibert on Monday.

The Bengals are hopeful that kicker Randy Bullock will be active against the Browns. He was limited during Monday's practice due to a calf issue that he said impacted his potentially game-tying 31-yard missed field goal against the Chargers.

The Bengals don't plan on signing a kicker before Thursday's game, which means they expect Bullock to be healthy enough to play in Cleveland.

Other Injuries

Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (shoulder) didn't practice again on Monday. He missed Week 1 with the injury. Prior to Sunday, he had played in 96 consecutive regular season games and hadn't missed a contest since 2013.

Defensive tackle Mike Daniels got the start in Atkins' place against the Chargers, despite dealing with a groin injury. He didn't practice on Monday. Defensive tackle Sam Hubbard (knee) was limited, but he's expected to play against the Browns.

Safety Shawn Williams (calf) and guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (ankle) also missed practice.

Su'a-Filo isn't going to play on Thursday and will likely miss a few weeks. Third-year offensive lineman Billy Price will take his place in the starting lineup.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!