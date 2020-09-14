SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Injury Roundup — The latest on Bullock, Atkins and the rest of the Bengals

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a quick turnaround following their Week 1 loss to the Chargers. They play the Browns in Cleveland on Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Both teams are dealing with their fair share of injuries on a short week. Cleveland placed tight end David Njoku (knee) on injured reserve. They also released kicker Austin Seibert on Monday. 

The Bengals are hopeful that kicker Randy Bullock will be active against the Browns. He was limited during Monday's practice due to a calf issue that he said impacted his potentially game-tying 31-yard missed field goal against the Chargers. 

The Bengals don't plan on signing a kicker before Thursday's game, which means they expect Bullock to be healthy enough to play in Cleveland. 

Other Injuries

Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (shoulder) didn't practice again on Monday. He missed Week 1 with the injury. Prior to Sunday, he had played in 96 consecutive regular season games and hadn't missed a contest since 2013.

Defensive tackle Mike Daniels got the start in Atkins' place against the Chargers, despite dealing with a groin injury. He didn't practice on Monday. Defensive tackle Sam Hubbard (knee) was limited, but he's expected to play against the Browns. 

Safety Shawn Williams (calf) and guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (ankle) also missed practice. 

Su'a-Filo isn't going to play on Thursday and will likely miss a few weeks. Third-year offensive lineman Billy Price will take his place in the starting lineup. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: Joe Burrow discusses the Bengals' loss to the Chargers

Joe Burrow discusses the Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Colin Cowherd is buying Joe Burrow stock following NFL debut

Colin Cowherd is buying stock in Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

James Rapien

Browns place David Njoku on injured reserve, release kicker Austin Seibert

Cleveland Browns place David Njoku on injured reserve, release kicker Austin Seibert

James Rapien

Joe Burrow his own harshest critic following Bengals' loss to Chargers

Joe Burrow his own harshest critic following Cincinnati Bengals' loss to Los Angeles Chargers

James Rapien

Watch: A.J. Green on the final sequence, Joe Burrow and more from the loss to the Chargers

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green on the final sequence, Joe Burrow and more from the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers

James Rapien

Bengals Bites: Burrow's debut, Bullock's Kick, and Green's 'game-winning' touchdown

Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals debut, Randy Bullock's Kick, and A.J. Green's game-winning touchdown

James Rapien

Fantasy Football: Who should you start and sit in the Bengals matchup with the Chargers?

Fantasy Football: Who should you start and sit in the Cincinnati Bengals matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers?

Blake Jewell

by

James Rapien

Podcast: The good, the bad and the ugly from the Bengals' loss to the Chargers

The good, the bad and the ugly from the Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers

James Rapien

Winners and losers from the Bengals loss to the Chargers

Winners and losers from the Cincinnati Bengals loss to the Los Angeles Chargers

Blake Jewell

Watch: Randy Bullock on his missed kick, his injury and his teammates

Randy Bullock on his missed kick, his injury and his teammates

James Rapien