Bengals Bites: Burrow's debut, Bullock's Kick, and Green's 'game-winning' touchdown
James Rapien
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow's NFL debut had a little bit of everything. There were big hits, turnovers, penalties and plenty of drama.
The only thing missing was a Bengals win. From audibling into a quarterback draw that turned into a 23-yard touchdown run, to leading his team down the field in the closing seconds for the potential game-winning score, the rookie signal-caller did everything he could to will his team to victory.