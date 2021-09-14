Bengals Open as Underdogs Against Andy Dalton and the Bears in Week 2

Cincinnati will go up against a familiar face on Sunday.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Vikings 27-24 on Sunday, but they're still underdogs in their Week 2 matchup against the Bears.

Chicago is a 3-point favorite according to BetOnline. The Bears lost to the Rams 34-14 in Week 1. Los Angeles is considered to be one of the best teams in the league.

"We certainly have our work cut out for us. It's a really good team," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. "That game was 20-14 in the middle of the third quarter (on Sunday at the L.A. Rams). It's a team that playing over the years it's a really good defense, they've got a lot of playmakers on offense, they've got a good coaching staff. Our guys have to be dialed in and ready to go."

Kickoff is Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field in Chicago.

