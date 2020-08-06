Three position battles worth watching at Bengals training camp

Following months of uncertainty, training camp is finally here. The pandemic has made things tough on everyone and the NFL is no different.

No preseason games, initial roster limitations, and fewer contact practices are going to test the evaluation metal of the Bengals coaching staff. They're going to have to make some tough decisions over the next few weeks.

Three position battles stand out when looking at the depth chart. These competitions will go a long way in determining the Bengals' success in 2020.

Right Tackle

Jonah Williams figures to be the day one starter on the left side, but after another year of poor play from Bobby Hart, the right tackle duties are up for grabs.

There are three legitimate candidates for this job. Hart and Fred Johnson appear to be the favorites, but sixth-round pick Hakeem Adeniji has a chance if he can impress offensive line coach Jim Turner right away.

In a puzzling move, the Bengals signed Hart to a three-year, $16.1 million extension following the 2018 season even though he allowed 10 sacks and committed 12 penalties (second-most among tackles).

He was a little better in 2019, allowing six sacks and committing seven penalties. Improvement is one thing, but Hart still didn't finish among the top 50 percent of tackles in Pro Football Focus' grading last year.

The door is open for Johnson to take Hart's starting spot. The Bengals claimed him after he was released by the Steelers in the middle of 2019. Johnson was thrust into action at left tackle in Week 16 against the Dolphins, proving competent over the final two outings of the season. Johnson popped in pass protection, playing 82 snaps and not allowing a single pressure, hit, or sack according to PFF.

The issue so many other young players are facing is the lack of development due to the COVID-19. At 6-7, Johnson has struggled to stay low and gain leverage on blocks. If he can show growth in that area, then he could seize the starting right tackle job.

The Third Linebacker

The biggest reason Al Golden sat atop my list of coaches under the most pressure is the magnitude of this decision.

Veteran addition Josh Bynes figures to be the lead man on this unit, bringing stability and veteran leadership to one of the most inexperienced rooms in the league. Behind him should be sophomore Germaine Pratt, who is ready to put a rough rookie season behind him.

That third spot is where the competition heats up between Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither, and Jordan Evans. This is where the padded practices play such a big factor, the two leading candidates for this last spot have never taken a snap in the league. Evans on the other hand, has only notched nine starts in three seasons and just 76 snaps in 2019.

Whoever shows the best ability to communicate within the scheme and finish tackles should win the spot. This defense allowed the fourth most broken tackles in 2019 according to Football Outsiders, and one of the biggest culprits was Nick Vigil, who missed a league-high 21 tackles in 2019. That's a big reason why they didn't re-sign Vigil in free agency.

Wilson will probably get every chance to claim this spot after being drafted in the third round. The Bengals took him with those tackling issues in mind. Wilson played in Wyoming's 4-2-5 scheme which relied on two linebackers to cover all the space in the middle of the field.

He rarely missed tackles for Wyoming in 2019 and finished his collegiate career with the 13th most stops in college football history.

The Third Wide Receiver

A.J. Green is fully healthy and ready to prove the doubters wrong. Tyler Boyd is fresh off a career year and ready to do more damage from the slot.

The third target for Joe Burrow isn't as clear.

The Bengals surely hope John Ross can take that role and run away with it, but after missing 24 of his first 48 career games, the questions surrounding his career are louder than ever. If the consistency issues continue to plague Ross, Auden Tate and Tee Higgins are waiting in the wings.

This battle is hard to quantify or predict a victor. It will largely come down to who is building chemistry with Burrow the fastest. All things kept equal and assuming good health, Ross should win the job, but if Higgins or Tate can build a quality rapport with Burrow, then they'll certainly get a shot.

Ross played in eight games last season, flashing the upside that made him the ninth overall pick in 2017. He ranked sixth in yards per reception (18.07) and when separating weeks in which Ross played from the full season, he finished 10th in receiving yards (275), and third in yards after the catch per reception (11.4) among receivers with 10-plus targets.

This is a make or break year for Ross and his future in the NFL. Few players in this league possess Ross' blend of speed and route running, but he needs to stay healthy.