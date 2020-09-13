SI.com
Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is expected to play against Bengals Sunday

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Chargers are going to be shorthanded on Sunday when they take on the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, but they will have one of their top pass catchers.

Wide receiver Mike Williams is expected to play despite dealing with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 25-year-old injured his shoulder in training camp. He was limited in practice earlier this week.

Williams had 49 receptions for 1,001 yards and two touchdowns last season. He averaged a league leading 20.4 yards-per-reception.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported early Sunday morning that Williams wouldn't play. He switched gears hours later and said that the fourth-year wide receiver is expected to suit up.

Williams could be on a snap count, but after practicing most of the week, it looks like Bengals cornerbacks William Jackson III, Darius Phillips and Mackensie Alexander will have to do with all of the Chargers wide receivers.

Los Angeles will still be shorthanded on Sunday. Starting center Mike Pouncey is out with a hip injury.

Pouncey isn't what he once was, but he's still a leader in that locker room. The four-time Pro Bowler only appeared in five contests last season due to a neck injury. He played in all 16 games and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2018.

Fourth-year offensive lineman Dan Feeney will move from left guard to center. Feeney has made 32 consecutive starts at guard for the Chargers. He struggled last season, posting a 51.7 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus. Forrest Lamp will likely take his place at left guard.

Chargers safety Derwin James is also out for the season. He suffered a torn meniscus in training camp.

The Bengals aren't at full strength either, as eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins will miss Sunday's game with a shoulder injury. He's played in 96 straight regular season contests and hasn't missed a game since 2013. Safety Shawn Williams is also out after injuring his calf in training camp.

The Bengals and the Chargers kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET at Paul Brown Stadium.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

