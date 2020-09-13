SI.com
Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams not expected to play Sunday against Bengals

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Chargers are going to be shorthanded on Sunday when they take on the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. 

Wide receiver Mike Williams isn't expected to play according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

The 25-year-old injured his shoulder in training camp and won't be active on Sunday, even though he was limited in practice earlier this week.

Williams had 49 receptions for 1,001 yards and two touchdowns last season. He averaged a league leading 20.4 yards-per-reception. 

Without him in the lineup, the Chargers will lean on Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry and Austin Ekeler even more than usual. Young players like Jason Moore and rookie K.J. Hill could see more snaps too. 

Williams isn't the only player that won't be able to play for Los Angeles. Starting center Mike Pouncey is also out with a hip injury. 

Pouncey isn't what he once was, but he's still a leader in that locker room. The four-time Pro Bowler only appeared in five contests last season due to a neck injury. He played in all 16 games and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2018. 

Fourth-year offensive lineman Dan Feeney will move from left guard to center. Feeney has made 32 consecutive starts at guard for the Chargers. He struggled last season, posting a 51.7 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus. Forrest Lamp will likely take his place at left guard. 

Chargers safety Derwin James is also out for the season. He suffered a torn meniscus in training camp. 

The Bengals aren't at full strength either, as eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins will miss Sunday's game with a shoulder injury. He's played in 96 straight regular season contests and hasn't missed a game since 2013. Safety Shawn Williams is also out after injuring his calf in training camp. 

The Bengals and the Chargers kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET at Paul Brown Stadium.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

