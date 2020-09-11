SI.com
Chargers starting center Mike Pouncey out for Sunday's game against the Bengals

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Chargers starting center Mike Pouncey isn't expected to play on Sunday against the Bengals according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

The 31-year-old has missed practice all week with a hip injury. Fourth-year offensive lineman Dan Feeney will likely start in Pouncey's place at center. 

Feeney has made 32 consecutive starts at guard for the Chargers. He struggled last season, posting a 51.7 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus. Forrest Lamp will likely take his place at left guard. 

Pouncey isn't what he once was, but he's still a leader in that locker room. The four-time Pro Bowler only appeared in five contests last season due to a neck injury. He played in all 16 games and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2018. 

The Chargers will also be without their best defensive player. All-Pro safety Derwin James will miss the entire season after suffering a torn meniscus in training camp.

That is a huge loss for a Los Angeles defense that used him all over the field. 

The Bengals could be shorthanded in the trenches on Sunday as well. Eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins missed practice this week with a shoulder injury. He stretched with the team on Friday, but only did conditioning work on the rehab field. 

"We'll give him a little bit more time," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "He's been day-to-day for us with the shoulder."

If Atkins can't go, then veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels will take his place in the starting lineup. 

