Cincinnati Reds Legend Calls Out Bengals Ownership After Ugly Loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS — The Bengals lost to the Vikings 48-10 on Sunday in Minneapolis.
The loss got the attention of Reds legendary broadcaster Marty Brennaman.
"What is unacceptable is Bengals ownership," Brennaman wrote. "This football team is a joke and the main reason is the unwillingness of ownership to spend the money necessary to make this team a contender. As I said, it's a joke!"
Brennaman was responding to a quote head coach Zac Taylor said on the CBS broadcast during a sideline interview.
"Anytime you have four turnovers in the first half, two for touchdowns, [and] one as you're trying to run out the clock ... it's unacceptable."
Like most Bengals fans, Brennaman is frustrated with the performance of the team and ownership.
It's interesting to see the legendary broadcaster be so critical of Bengals ownership.
Cincinnati never led on Sunday. They turned the ball over five times and the Vikings scored 31 points off of those turnovers.
“Realistically, we need to look at why this game got away,” Taylor said afterward. “You're going to hear me talk about these five turnovers over and over. It's going to be easy to make this game a bigger game than that, but really that put us in a horrible spot to where, when you're on the road and you give them the momentum like that, two defensive touchdowns, times we're getting momentum and they're punching the ball free and getting the ball, it's tough to come back from that."
The Bengals are 2-1 on the season, but have a -33 scoring differential through three games.
