Brian Flores Makes Decision on Vikings Future As He Awaits Steelers, Ravens HC News

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores’s future as a head coach is still unknown for the 2026 season, but Minnesota decided to lock him in on another deal just in case none of those prospects work out.

On Wednesday night, the Vikings announced that Flores signed a contract extension with the team. If he ultimately chooses to return to Minnesota for the 2026 season, then it will be his fourth year with the team.

However, Flores interviewed with the Steelers and the Ravens for their head coach openings, and neither of those franchises have announced their hires. Flores still has the opportunity to sign with either one of these teams as head caoch despite the Vikings’ contract extension. The Minnesota job is something of a safety net for Flores as he awaits his fate.

Flores has thrived as the Vikings’ DC over the past three seasons. The defense has only allowed 19.2 points per game (the second-fewest in the NFL in that span), 317.1 yards per game and 5.1 yards per play under Flores’s leadership. Additionally, the Vikings forced 52 fumbles (second-most in NFL), with 76 total takeaways—33 fumble recoveries and 43 interceptions—in that same span.

