Colin Kaepernick Reminds NFL Teams That He's Ready to Play

CINCINNATI — Colin Kaepernick hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2016, but he sent a reminder to all 32 teams that he's ready to play.

"1,363 days of being denied employment," he tweeted on Monday. "Still putting in work with [Eric Reid]. Still going hard 5 days a week. #StillReady #StopRunning."

The video shows Kaepernick going through drills and throwing to Eric Reid.

There are multiple teams dealing with injuries to at the quarterback position.

The Saints and Panthers didn't have their starting quarterbacks in Week 11. The Bengals lost rookie Joe Burrow to a season-ending knee injury on Sunday. Cowboys star Dak Prescott is out for the season with an ankle injury.

San Francisco starter Jimmy Garoppolo has also dealt with injuries this season.

Jacksonville, Chicago and Washington have also dealt with injuries or had poor quarterback play this season.

Unfortunately for Kaepernick, most of those teams have backups they believe in. Whether it's Andy Dalton in Dallas or Taysom Hill in New Orleans.

Kaepernick, 33, chose to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial and social injustice in America in 2016.

In July, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he would welcome Kaepernick back to the league if a team wanted to sign him.

"If he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it's gonna take a team to make that decision," Goodell said. "But I welcome that, support a club making that decision, and encourage them to do that."

Kaepernick made 58 regular season starts for the 49ers from 2012-2016. He posted a 28-30 record and helped San Francisco reach Super Bowl XLVII.

The 49ers picked him in the second-round (36th overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft. The Bengals drafted Dalton one spot earlier.

Kaepernick made 11 starts in 2016—the last time he was in the league. He threw 16 touchdowns, four interceptions and completed 59.2% of his passes.

