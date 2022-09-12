Skip to main content

Dak Prescott Injures Hand, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Beat Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football

The Bengals travel to Dallas to play the Cowboys in Week 2.

The Buccaneers crushed the Cowboys 19-3 on Sunday Night Football, which means the Bengals' matchup against Dallas will be between to 0-1 teams. 

The Cowboys host the Bengals next week. Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury in the fourth quarter and didn't finish the game. It's unclear if he'll be forced to miss time or not, but both teams are going to be desperate for a win. 

The Bengals lost a wild overtime game against the Steelers 23-20. Joe Burrow had five turnovers and Cincinnati still had multiple chances to win the game. Meanwhile, the Cowboys struggled to get anything going on offense, even when Prescott was in the game. 

Both Cincinnati and Dallas need a win, which makes next week's matchup even more interesting.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Walkoff Thoughts: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Struggle in Opener Vs Steelers

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Overtime Loss to Steelers 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bengals Drop Season Opener to Steelers

Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign

Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension

Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Walkoff Thoughts: Joe Burrow's Struggles, Zac Taylor's Decision Making Doom Bengals in Opener

By James Rapien
Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Overtime Loss to Steelers

By Blake Jewell
Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs as Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) defends during the second quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Steelers as Burrow Struggles in Opener

By James Rapien
Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws Touchdown to Tyler Boyd, Bengals Trail Steelers 17-14

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches passes from Jugs football passing machine as wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1), background, assists at the conclusion of Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Friday, July 29, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp July 29 0033
Gameday

Tee Higgins Ruled Out After Suffering Concussion Against Steelers

By James Rapien
Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) plays the field against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Halftime Observations: Bengals Trail Steelers 17-6 After Ugly, Turnover-Filled First Half

By James Rapien
Dec 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) kicks a 53 yard field goal on a hold from punter Kevin Huber (10) in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Watch: Evan McPherson Sets Bengals Record, Makes 59-Yard Field Goal Against Steelers

By James Rapien
Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Kevin Huber Sets Bengals Record For Most Games Played

By Nicole Zembrodt