The Buccaneers crushed the Cowboys 19-3 on Sunday Night Football, which means the Bengals' matchup against Dallas will be between to 0-1 teams.

The Cowboys host the Bengals next week. Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury in the fourth quarter and didn't finish the game. It's unclear if he'll be forced to miss time or not, but both teams are going to be desperate for a win.

The Bengals lost a wild overtime game against the Steelers 23-20. Joe Burrow had five turnovers and Cincinnati still had multiple chances to win the game. Meanwhile, the Cowboys struggled to get anything going on offense, even when Prescott was in the game.

Both Cincinnati and Dallas need a win, which makes next week's matchup even more interesting.

