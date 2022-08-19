Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign Before Start of Regular Season

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are dealing with some offensive line issues ahead of Sunday's preseason game against the Giants.

Isaiah Prince suffered a left arm/wrist injury during Thursday's practice. Jackson Carman tested positive for COVID and D'Ante Smith is slowly making his way back from a back injury.

Throw in the fact that La'el Collins hasn't participated in team drills and the Bengals' remade offensive line has some question marks.

Here are some veterans that they Bengals should consider signing in free agency.

Daryl Williams Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports Williams is turning 30 at the end of this month. He appeared in all 17 games for the Bills last season and has the ability to play right tackle or guard. Williams would give the Bengals a proven lineman that can serve as Collins' backup and also give them insurance at the guard spot. Ereck Flowers Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports Flowers resurrected his career by switching from tackle to guard. The 28-year-old has made 46 starts over the past three years. Flowers earned a 72.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last season. He was on the field for 1,061 snaps. He has experience at tackle, but would give the Bengals a proven option at left guard with Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson currently battling for the starting job. Quinton Spain © Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK Spain reminded the Bengals and fans everywhere that he was still available last week after Carman's disappointing performance against the Cardinals. The 31-year-old knows the offense, has the ability to play both guard spots and could raise the floor of an offensive line that is lacking proven depth. Eric Fisher © Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK Is Fisher willing to take a backup role? He wouldn't start over Williams or Collins at this stage of his career, but he'd certainly be their best reserve tackle. Fisher appeared in 15 games last season, despite suffering a torn Achilles in January 2021. Other Options Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports Former Browns center J.C. Tretter would make sense if the Bengals were willing to move Ted Karras to left guard. There's no reason to believe that's the case, which makes him the least likely target on this list. Brandon Shell, Marcus Cannon, Trey Hopkins and Oday Aboushi are other veterans that could make sense for the Bengals.

