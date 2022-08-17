Joe Burrow Downplays Sports Illustrated Cover: 'It Doesn't Really Mean Anything to Me'

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is on the cover of Sports Illustrated's NFL Preview issue, which is being released on Thursday, Aug. 18.

The 25-year-old downplayed it on Wednesday when he was asked about being on the cover for the second time in his football career.

"It's just just another thing that comes with success that will go away without success," Burrow said bluntly. "So it doesn't really mean anything to me."

Burrow's photo shoot took place just days before he had appendicitis.

Burrow was also on the cover in 2019 when he was in the process of leading LSU to a 15-0 record and a National Championship.

He's hoping to do similar things with the Bengals this season. Cincinnati came up short in Super Bowl LVI, losing to the Rams 23-20, but Burrow has moved on and is focused on righting the ship this season.

"I’m approaching this season the same way I have approached every season in the past," Burrow said. "I’m working really hard all offseason, having a setback, having a comeback from it. I’m really focused on this year and winning as many games as I can."

