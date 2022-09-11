CINCINNATI — The Bengals rallied to force overtime, but it wasn't enough, as the Steelers beat the defending AFC Champions 23-20 in overtime on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

Cincinnati never led in the game and struggled to get into a rhythm on offense. They rallied from a 17-3 deficit to force overtime, but a key injury to long snapper Clark Harris cost them.

The Bengals appeared to win the game when Joe Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase for a 6-yard touchdown with two seconds remaining.

Harris suffered a biceps injury, which meant tight end Mitch Wilcox had to be the long snapper on the ensuing extra point. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick blocked Evan McPherson's attempt, which kept the game tied at 20 and forced overtime.

The Bengals had another chance to win the game, but McPherson missed a 29-yard attempt in overtime following another bad snap.

Joe Burrow had five turnovers, including four interceptions. He finished 33-of-53 for 338 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bengals’ defense was great all game long. They forced the Steelers to punt eight times, despite being put in some tough situations due to turnovers. They also got a key stop on the first possession of overtime.

The Bengals fall to 0-1 on the season. Here are some postgame observations.

Turnovers

The Bengals turned the ball over five times on Sunday, which is more than they had in any game last season.

Burrow struggled for most of the day and threw a pick-six on Cincinnati’s second play from scrimmage. He was under constant pressure from T.J. Watt and Cam Hayward.

The Steelers sacked Burrow six times and hit him nine times.

Pittsburgh scored 17 points off of the Bengals’ turnovers. Cincinnati's defense played well, but they didn't force a turnover.

Injuries

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins missed the entire second half after suffering a concussion midway through the second quarter.

Long snapper Clark Harris was also ruled out in the second half after he suffered a right biceps injury.

Chasin Chase

The offense struggled for most of the day, but Ja'Marr Chase finished with eight receptions (12 targets) for 109 yards.

The Bengals moved him around the line of scrimmage and he caught multiple passes in the middle of the field.

Record Breakers

Punter Kevin Huber set the record for most games played in Bengals history (208). He passes legendary cornerback Ken Riley (207).

Huber did have a good game, which included a 58-yard punt that was downed inside the 20-yard line in the third quarter. He was also the holder on Evan McPherson's 59-yard field goal in the first quarter. It's the longest made field goal in Bengals' history.

Up Next

The Bengals hit the road to play the Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 18 in Dallas. Kickoff is at 4:25 ET.

