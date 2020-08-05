Cincinnati Bengals: Five bold predictions for the 2020 season

The Bengals finished in the bottom half of the league in almost every statistical category last season. After finishing 2-14, things can only go up from here.

Duke Tobin, Zac Taylor and the rest of the organization were determined to turn things around this offseason.

The team said goodbye to a few of their prominent players from the Marvin Lewis era, including Andy Dalton, Tyler Eifert, Dre Kirkpatrick and Darqueze Dennard. They signed eight free agents, including six projected starters and added another seven players — including quarterback Joe Burrow — in the draft.

Their aggressiveness has been praised by both players and coaches this offseason. The culture change has created a lot of optimism about their future.

Here are five bold predictions for the 2020 Bengals.

Joe Burrow wins Offensive Rookie of the Year

As the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft, Burrow is an early favorite to win the award.

This isn’t a surprise, considering his dominance at LSU last season. He led the nation in multiple passing categories including yards (5,671), passing touchdowns (60) and completion percentage (76.3) en route to winning the Heisman Trophy and a National Championship.

Burrow will have plenty of weapons to throw to, including a seven-time Pro Bowler in A.J. Green, a two-time 1,000 yard receiver in Tyler Boyd and John Ross, who is arguably the fastest man in football.

Those guys compliment each other well and their backups aren’t too shabby either. Tee Higgins and Auden Tate have already worked with Joe Burrow, plus the combination of Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard should be a great 1-2 punch out of the backfield.

The offensive line will need to step-up from their woes last season to protect Burrow and give him time in the pocket.

Burrow’s odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year are 5/2, according to Bet Online. Tua Tagovailoa is second at 8/1.

They set Burrow's over/under for passing yards at 3,800 and passing touchdowns at 24½. They also have the over/under for interceptions at 16½.

The sky is the limit for Burrow and his supporting cast this upcoming season.

Joe Mixon is selected to the Pro Bowl

This is the year Joe Mixon will make his first Pro Bowl.

He has been selected as an alternate in 2018 (third alternate) and 2019 (fifth alternate).

After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, he's expected to have an even greater impact this season.

Mixon’s catching ability have been underutilized in his first three seasons (108 catches for 870 yards). The Bengals need to get him involved in the passing game. He could be a real difference maker on offense.

Despite the reoccurring theme of not being used correctly during his first three seasons, Mixon has continued to pave the way for himself by leading the AFC in rushing in 2018 with 1,168 yards. He finished the 2019 season strong, posting 817 of his 1137 rushing yards in the final eight games of the year.

If the end of last season was any indication, Mixon should have a big year for the Bengals.

Growing Pains will happen

This team is going to struggle at times, so be patient.

The Bengals are younger. They had a facelift on defense, and will have a rookie quarterback under center.

The players can prepare all they want, but the lack of being able to practice together this offseason and the cancellation of the preseason is a huge disadvantage as they enter the season.

Dave Lapham believes the first few games of the season could have tune-up vibes of preseason games.

Lapham also told Dan Hoard on the Bengals Booth Podcast that not having the preseason is like not having a dress rehearsal for a play. It will be imperative for Burrow to get the necessary reps in training camp with the receivers and offensive line.

The lack of padded practices will also be a factor. Padded practices and the preseason games are a great way for guys to get in football shape and take game-like reps.

The offensive line and linebackers would have benefited most from a normal offseason. Both position groups are banking on the development of their younger players.

Once this team gets past their growing pains, they will be fun to watch.

Jessie Bates III solidifies himself as a Top 10 safety in the NFL

Jessie Bates III will be a top safety in the league this season.

The former second-round pick is primed for a breakout year after a standout performance in the second half of 2019. He was the 12th highest-graded safety in the final eight games of the season according to Pro Football Focus.

Bates had all three of his interceptions in the final eight games. The new look secondary will allow him to play centerfield more, which should lead to a few extra takeaways on the back end.

Many believe Bates has just scratched the surface of his potential, including fellow safety Shawn Williams, who thinks he can become a star.

Bates has started all sixteen games and played 99% of the team’s defensive snaps in each of his first two seasons. He will continue his dominant role on defense and take a huge leap forward in 2020.

Special Teams remains one of the top units in the League

The Bengals’ special teams unit was top five in virtually every metric in 2019 and arguably the best in the league.

Special Teams Coach Darrin Simmons has done a great job with this group. He was promoted to Assistant Head Coach this offseason.

Replacing special teams captain Clayton Fejedelem remains the biggest question mark for this group. Stanley Morgan Jr. is a candidate to fill that void. The rest of the special teams unit appears to be in place.

Kevin Huber and Randy Bullock both had solid seasons punting and kicking. Nearly half of Huber’s punts in 2019 finished inside the 20-yard line (49.33 percent). Only 33 percent of his punts were returned by the opposing team (lowest since 2013).

Bullock set a career-high for field goal percentage (87.1 percent) and field goals made between 40-49 yards (10-of-12).

Brandon Wilson put Cincinnati on the map in the return game. He led the league with 31.3 yards per return. The Bengals finished third in average return yards (26.4) and kickoff starting point (26-yard line).

The pieces are in place for the Bengals to continue to be great on special teams.