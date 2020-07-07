Jim Turner 'feels really good' about offensive line, admits the Bengals have looked at free agents

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' coaching staff has expressed confidence in their offensive line all offseason.

There are plenty of question marks up front, but Zac Taylor, Brian Callahan and Jim Turner think their current group is talented enough to have success this year.

Turner is entering his second season as the Bengals offensive line coach. He admits that the team has looked at available free agents, but it's mostly due diligence.

"Have I looked at players? Yes. Would I name them right now? No," Turner said on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "Part of our job is to keep those guys on the back burner and to have somebody in your mind that's ready for you to sign."

Larry Warford, Jason Peters and Demar Dotson are established veterans that are still available. The Bengals may end up signing one of them, but it doesn't seem likely.

"There are other free agents that if you had an early injury or anything like that, you gotta be ready to go and grab one of those guys if you're in position to do that and if you need to do that," Turner said. "When we went into free agency, I'm thinking with Freddy (Fred Johnson) there, you don't feel like you need anything that way. With Hakeem [Adeniji] as the draft pick, I'm really not worried about that. And then when you got Xavier [Su'a-Filo] inside right now with Billy [Price] inside and of course Alex Redmond and Mike Jordan, I just feel really good about where we're at."

The Bengals are banking on Jonah Williams to be a plug-and-play left tackle. Turner complimented the 2019 first-round pick. Everyone in the building seems to think he will make a positive impact this season.

Turner also praised O'Shea Dugas and Isaiah Prince. He believes they have the depth necessary to be successful in the trenches this season.

"I really feel good that we have some players that can step forward if need be," Turner said. "I don't know if we need to go into free agency, but, again, like I said, you're always prepared for that."