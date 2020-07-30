Jimmy Burrow on Joe's contract with Bengals: 'We finally got him outta our basement'

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow's life has changed a lot in the past year. The 23-year-old went from senior quarterback to breakout star in a matter of months.

He led LSU to a 15-0 record, a national championship and picked up a Heisman Trophy along the way.

The Bengals drafted him with the No. 1 pick just a few months after he posted one of the greatest seasons in college football history.

Despite all of his success, Burrow has spent the offseason at his parents house in Athens, Ohio.

Most rookie quarterbacks learn the playbook at team facilities during OTA's and minicamp, but Burrow hasn't had that luxury due to COVID-19.

Instead, he learned the Bengals' offense virtually in his parents basement. His father, Jimmy Burrow, is looking forward to his son finalizing his $36.1 million contract with Cincinnati so he can finally move out of the house.

"We finally got him outta our basement," Jimmy Burrow said jokingly on 104.5 FM in Baton Rouge. "It was a process. There was language that needed to be ironed out. As a parent, you get a little nervous when it isn't a done deal.”

Burrow agreed to a four-year, fully guaranteed $36.1 contract that includes a $23.88 million signing bonus that the Bengals will pay in full next month.

"Robin and I are happy," Jimmy Burrow said. "Joe's happy. He's just glad to get that part behind him.”

Burrow has worked out with his Bengals teammates at Black Sheep Performance in Blue Ash multiple times since arriving in Cincinnati for training camp last week.

Veterans reported for camp on Tuesday. Strength and conditioning training for the entire team will begin on Monday, Aug. 3.