Joe Burrow and other Bengals players continue to workout together on their own

CINCINNATI — The Bengals won't begin their strength and conditioning program at Paul Brown Stadium until next week, but that hasn't stopped Joe Burrow and other players from working out together. 

The rookie quarterback was joined by Jonah Williams, Drew Sample and Auden Tate for a workout at Black Sheep Performance on Thursday. 

It's good to see more and more players going to the training facility, which is located in Blue Ash — a suburb of Cincinnati. 

Sam Hubbard trained their with Sample throughout the offseason. Burrow started going there when he reported for training camp on July 23. 

Other players that have worked out at Black Sheep including D.J. Reader, Logan Wilson, Markus Bailey and Freedom Akinmoladun.

Bengals safety Vonn Bell has also trained at Black Sheep Performance. Trainer Patrick Coyne posted a video on his Instagram story of Bell working out at Sycamore high school at 5:46 a.m. on Thursday. 

The 25-year-old was working in the dark before the sun came up. That isn't surprising if you heard Bell's interview with Dan Hoard in May. The former Ohio State Buckeye woke up at 4 a.m. four days a week for 5 a.m. workouts this offseason. 

"I feel like that's the only way to success," Bell told Hoard. "Getting up before everyone and getting your work in — it's like you're ahead of everybody already. I always want a jump start. I just think [it's my] competitive nature and it's that 'Mamba Mentality.' It's always just striving for greatness and really just chasing greatness and perfection."

This young team appears to be working hard, which is a good sign for those that are optimistic about the Bengals in 2020.

