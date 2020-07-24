CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow worked out with Sam Hubbard and Drew Sample on Friday.

The top pick posed for a picture with his teammates at Black Sheep Performance, which is located in Blue Ash — a suburb of Cincinnati.

Defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun and four rookies also took part in the workout.

Bengals rookies reported for camp this week. They were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday and Friday. They can enter team facilities once they pass two tests.

That means they could potentially start their strength and conditioning training after they get the results of Friday's test.

Burrow and Tee Higgins are the only two draft picks that haven't signed their contracts with the Bengals yet. Getting a deal done with both players shouldn't take much longer.

Burrow was teammates with Hubbard at Ohio State. The duo appears to be spending a lot of time together.

It's good to see the No. 1 pick already working out with his teammates. He's probably gotten to know some of them in virtual meetings, but nothing can replace in person interactions.

Veterans like Hubbard, Sample and Akinmoladun will report for training camp on Tuesday, July 28. They'll have to test negative for COVID-19 twice before they enter team facilities.

The NFL and the Players Association agreed to a deal on Friday to ensure that training camp would start on time. There was some speculation that it could be delayed.

The Bengals will undergo a strength and conditioning program before having real practices.

Preseason games were cancelled, which means the first time fans will see Burrow in a Bengals uniform will be in Week 1 against the Chargers.