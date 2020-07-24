AllBengals
Top Stories
News

Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow worked out with Sam Hubbard and Drew Sample

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow worked out with Sam Hubbard and Drew Sample on Friday. 

The top pick posed for a picture with his teammates at Black Sheep Performance, which is located in Blue Ash — a suburb of Cincinnati. 

Defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun and four rookies also took part in the workout. 

Bengals rookies reported for camp this week. They were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday and Friday. They can enter team facilities once they pass two tests. 

That means they could potentially start their strength and conditioning training after they get the results of Friday's test.

Burrow and Tee Higgins are the only two draft picks that haven't signed their contracts with the Bengals yet. Getting a deal done with both players shouldn't take much longer.

Burrow was teammates with Hubbard at Ohio State. The duo appears to be spending a lot of time together.

It's good to see the No. 1 pick already working out with his teammates. He's probably gotten to know some of them in virtual meetings, but nothing can replace in person interactions. 

Veterans like Hubbard, Sample and Akinmoladun will report for training camp on Tuesday, July 28. They'll have to test negative for COVID-19 twice before they enter team facilities. 

The NFL and the Players Association agreed to a deal on Friday to ensure that training camp would start on time. There was some speculation that it could be delayed. 

The Bengals will undergo a strength and conditioning program before having real practices. 

Preseason games were cancelled, which means the first time fans will see Burrow in a Bengals uniform will be in Week 1 against the Chargers. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bengals' 53-man roster projection: Pre-Training Camp Edition

Cincinnati Bengals 53-man roster projection for 2020 season

James Rapien

by

Blake Jewell

Which free agent signing will have the biggest impact for the Bengals in 2020?

Which free agent signing will have the biggest impact for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020?

Blake Jewell

Bengals linebackers ranked third-worst in the NFL

Cincinnati Bengals linebackers ranked third-worst in the NFL

James Rapien

NFL and NFLPA negotiations moving in the right direction, agreement expected in the coming days

NFL and NFLPA moving in the right direction, agreement expected in the coming days

James Rapien

Tee Higgins could be a perfect stash in fantasy football leagues

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins could be a perfect stash in fantasy leagues

James Rapien

Cancelled preseason could impact the Bengals more than other NFL teams

Preseason cancellation could negatively impact Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Podcast: Khalid Kareem signs, the latest on Joe Burrow and a weekend mailbag

Khalid Kareem signs with the Cincinnati Bengals, plus the latest on Joe Burrow

James Rapien

Jay Gruden thinks Joe Burrow will make A.J. Green 'the happiest guy in the world'

Jay Gruden believes Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is going to love Joe Burrow

James Rapien

by

Russ Heltman

Which Bengals receiver benefits the most from Joe Burrow?

Which Cincinnati Bengals receiver benefits the most from Joe Burrow?

Russ Heltman

by

James Rapien

Bengals sign fifth-round pick Khalid Kareem

Cincinnati Bengals sign fifth-round pick Khalid Kareem

James Rapien