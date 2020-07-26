AllBengals
NFLPA approves Bengals' infectious disease plan

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — All 32 NFL teams were required to put together an infectious disease emergency response plan and submit it to the Players Association for review. 

The Bengals' plan has been approved by the NFLPA according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Twelve of the 32 plans have been accepted by the union. 

The Chiefs, Texans, Dolphins, Ravens, Panthers, Bills, Lions, Giants, Jaguars, Steelers and Broncos are the other 11 teams that have completed the process. 

This is an important step for the Bengals with veteran players set to report for training camp on Tuesday. 

Rookies reported last week. Every player has to test negative for COVID-19 twice before entering team facilities. 

The NFL cancelled the preseason due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is one of the many changes they've made to training camp and the preseason. 

"I’d like to have four [preseason games]," head coach Zac Taylor said in May. "We have a lot of work to do from last season. Again, that to me is those live reps that we want and we need and we’ll take them. I certainly am hopeful that it’ll be four games. They haven’t made any comment about what to expect. So again, if we get four, that will be great. That way our guys, again, can continue to grow from last season. We need all those reps."

Instead, the Bengals will have a maximum of 14 padded practices before their Week 1 matchup against the Chargers. It's just one more challenge that Taylor and the rest of his coaching staff will face prior to the start of the regular season. 

For more on the Bengals training camp schedule, go here. 

