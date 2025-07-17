Shemar Stewart's Former Coach Sheds Light on Rumors Surrounding Bengals First Round Pick
CINCINNATI — Bengals first round pick Shemar Stewart has no intentions of going back to school or playing for Texas A&M this season.
Rumors started to swirl earlier this week that it could be a possibility. Stewart has been working out at Texas A&M
"There's no intentions of Shemar to play for the Aggies this year," Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said on ESPN Thursday afternoon. "Shemar has been around. He's very comfortable in our program. Really likes what we do training-wise. He's been training, getting ready for his season this year with the Bengals. We wish him the best."
The Bengals selected Stewart with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He didn't participate in any of Cincinnati's offseason workouts and is the only unsigned first round pick.
“I've never been a person to ask for more than what I deserve,” Stewart said last month. “And (the Bengals) trying to implement something new, to me, is unfair. And I feel like I've been nothing but fair. I'm not asking for nothing crazy. I could understand if I was asking for more on my signing bonus, which I'm not. They trying to do all of this is crazy."
Bengals rookies report for training camp on Saturday. Stewart cannot practice with the team until he signs his contract. Will he report for camp without a deal in place?
That's another major question with training camp looming. Check out the video of Elko discussing Stewart's status below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 56,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast