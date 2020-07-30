Zac Taylor remains optimistic despite unusual offseason

CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor participated in his first virtual news conference of training camp on Wednesday afternoon.

He fielded questions about several players, including rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, who agreed to a four-year $36 million deal on Tuesday, and veteran wide receiver A.J. Green, who was franchise tagged this offseason.

Naturally, the COVID-19 pandemic was the prevailing topic during the 16-minute press conference. Nearly every question posed by members of the media related to the impact the virus could have Taylor's approach this season.

Despite the disruption of day-to-day operations, the cancellation of the NFL preseason, and the numerous adjustments being abruptly demanded of organizations around the league, the second-year head coach conveyed optimism and an overall positive outlook in facing an altered offseason schedule.

Taylor wasn’t concerned with the virtual offseason leading up to training camp and was quick to point out that the number of practices that players will be able to participate in will be very similar to years past.

“In a lot of ways, the way that the schedule laid out is positive,” Taylor said.

Regarding the cancelled preseason, he feels there are advantages as well, including the variety of scrimmage situations that can be explored.

"There's a lot of advantages that we're finding right now. Just the way we're going to be able to structure practices and create more scrimmage situations," Taylor said. "You consider in a pre-season game Joe Burrow maybe wouldn't have gotten to play with a couple of guys that you're holding out or don't give many reps to. Whereas you can protect those guys in a scrimmage that you control a little bit better."

Taylor was optimistic, but he also emphasized the measure of caution being taken by the club in regard to keeping players safe.

"The starting point is making sure that we're all healthy and safe and not just protecting yourself but your teammates and your family members," Taylor said. “That's the number one priority for us right now.”

Players reported to training camp on July 28 for COVID-19 testing. In the weeks that follow, there will be player physicals and limited workouts before they can begin practicing in pads on Aug. 17.