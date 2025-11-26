Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Puts Winning Streak on the Line, Eyes Franchise Record

CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals head into their Thanksgiving night game against the Baltimore Ravens riding a seven-game winning streak.

Wait. What?

Yes, the Bengals are still 3-8 and losers of four in a row and seven of eight overall, but Joe Burrow is returning from his turf toe injury, and the team has won seven consecutive games with him as the starting quarterback.

There was the streak of five in a row to end 2024, plus the first two games of this season when the Burrow-led Bengals beat the Cleveland Browns in the opener and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

“I don't sit here feeling like I'm part of a seven-game winning streak of any sort,” offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said. “But I do sit here energized with the challenge of this week. And that's what we stress to our guys. That's how you have to approach this job.

“Every week is a new opportunity to prove yourself,” he continued. “What have you done for me lately? And we’ve got a hell of a stage on Thursday. So there's all the motivation in the world to go coach your ass off and play your ass off and pick your head up at the end of it and see what happens.”

Burrow already has a share of the Bengals franchise record for most consecutive wins by a starting quarterback with the eight in a row he reeled off to finish the 2022 season. It would be 10 in a row if the postseason counted.

The only other quarterbacks to win eight consecutive starts for the Bengals are Andy Dalton in 2015 and Virgil Carter from 1970-71.

Ken Anderson had a seven-game streak from 1973-74.

Anderson also had a six-game streak in 1975, and Boomer Esiason won six starts a row in 1988.

Burrow’s current streak of seven is the third longest active streak in the league behind New England’s Drake Maye (nine) and Denver’s Box Nix (eight).

The NFL record is 23 in a row, set by Peyton Manning from 2008-09.

Manning had five streaks of at least 10 games in his career – 17 (2012-13), 13 (2005), 11 (1999) and 10 (2006).

Only two other quarterbacks have more than two – Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts each have three such streaks, with 11 being each of their longest.

