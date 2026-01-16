Joe Burrow Wows With Key 2025 Season Passing Metrics, Continues To Play Among Elite QBs

CINCINNATI — Another NFL regular season is in the rearview mirror, and what do you know? Joe Burrow is once again in the elite class of NFL passers.

The perennial MVP candidate didn't get in that mix this season because of nine missed games due to turf toe surgery, but he still arguably threw the ball better than anyone else in the league. According to SFdata9ers on X, Burrow had by far the best interception-worthy/uncatchable-throw rate in the league and the best bad throws/pressure faced ratio.

Add in a 91.8 Pro Football Focus grade (second in the NFL behind Matthew Stafford), plus a 6.6% big-time throw rate, and you clearly still have one of the five best quarterbacks in the NFL playing for the Bengals.

"I like playing football," Burrow said during the season about fighting through injuries to keep playing at this level. "For the same reasons that I wanted to push to come back from injury. The same reasons I want to play this week. It feels like everybody's trying to do everything in their power to make me not play football. And I feel like I'm fighting it, like, fighting everybody else. I just want to play ball. That's all I want to do."

The veteran's aware he can be the best in the sport, but availability is the best ability, and he's been far from elite in that category, missing at least seven games in half of his six NFL seasons.

"I'm going to be playing for a long time," Burrow said. "I expect to play for a long time, and I expect to play well and consistently great for a long time."

Plenty of top quarterback lists won't have Burrow near the top throughout this offseason because of those health issues clouding his greatness, but leave no doubt about it: when Burrow is on the field, he's arguably the best quarterback on the planet.

Check out the full graphics from SFdata9ers below after Burrow averaged seven yards per attempt on 66% completion this past season:

#NFL Bad Throws. vs. Pressure % Faced 2025

(min. 216 attempts)



Joe Burrow with the lowest bad‑throw rate, while Michael Penix Jr. has the highest.

Justin Herbert has faced the most pressure, whereas Baker Mayfield and Aaron Rodgers have been pressured at the lowest rates.… pic.twitter.com/y8kPl7X9cP — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) January 15, 2026

#NFL INT-Worthy & Uncatchable Throws 2025



Joe Burrow is in a tier of his own. Shedeur Sanders is too - just not the one you want.



Data charted by @FTNFantasy pic.twitter.com/xIjNrjtmuH — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) January 14, 2026

