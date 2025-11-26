Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves, Activate Joe Burrow Ahead of Primetime Showdown vs Ravens

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals officially activated Joe Burrow on Wednesday. He'll start on Thursday night in Baltimore.

Burrow, 28, hasn't played since suffering a grade 3 toe sprain in Week 2. He underwent surgery and will return to the field 69 days later on Thanksgiving night.

Burrow practiced in each of the past two weeks and feels ready to face a division rival on the road.

"Yeah, certainly a different mental space you have to be in throughout the week to prepare the way you need to go out and play great," Burrow said. "That's one of the reasons I wanted to get two full weeks of practice before I went out there and performed. We were going to move up that timeline, and then obviously, didn't end up playing last week, but preparing that whole week like I was going to play, I think, putting yourself in that mental state to get back into the swing things. It's an intense place to be at times. So I'm glad I had that week to feel that before Thursday."

The Bengals enter the game with a 3-8 record. They have to win their final six games to have a realistic chance of making the playoffs. They went 1-8 without Burrow.

"We just gotta go play great. Just gotta go play. We have good coaches," Burrow said. "There's not a scheme in the NFL that is so revolutionary that it's going to completely change the way a player plays the game. Coaches work really hard and are smart, and they work a lot of hours to put players in position to make plays. And at the end of the day, you have to go make plays and play great within the system. At the end of the day, players have to take some accountability and play really good.”

The Bengals also activated Daijahn Anthony from injured reserve and placed Marco Wilson (hamstring) on injured reserve.

