Studs and Duds NFL Week 16: Joe Burrow and Chase Brown Explode in Miami
Hopefully, not many fantasy football managers overthought Thursday night’s matchup between the Seahawks and Rams.
Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua had tough matchups against Seattle’s stout defense, and so did Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. L.A.’s talented defense. But the fantasy playoffs are about trusting the players who got you to the dance. It’s star power over defensive matchups.
Nacua and Stafford lost in Seattle, but they took many of their fantasy managers to the championship game after delivering in the thrilling, high-scoring game on Thursday Night Football. Smith-Njigba also came through in the Seahawks’ comeback victory despite being shut out in the first half.
There were also plenty of fantasy heroes in Sunday’s action. Joe Burrow and Chase Brown had an offensive eruption during the Bengals’ blowout win over the Dolphins.
This story will be updated throughout the day. Points from Sleeper PPR standard
scoring format.
Here are the studs and duds from NFL Week 16.
Studs
Chase Brown, RB, Bengals
Fantasy points: 32.90
Stats: 12 carries, 66 yards, TD; four catches, 43 yards, 2 TDs
Brown didn’t have the breakout season many expected, but he led many of his faithful fantasy managers to championship weekend with his scoring frenzy against the Dolphins.
Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals
Fantasy points: 36.96
Stats: 25-of-32, 309 yards, 4 TDs; two carries, six yards
The Bengals’ offense was so dominant in the first three quarters that Burrow wasn’t needed in the final quarter. I’m sure fantasy managers would have preferred the extra points, but Burrow provided more than enough. He made up for his five-point dud last week against Baltimore.
James Cook, RB, Bills
Fantasy points: 27.40
Stats: 16 carries, 117 yards, 2 TDs; two targets, one catch, 17 yards
Cook became the frontrunner to win the rushing title after running all over the Browns. He had his second consecutive game of at least 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers
Fantasy points: 34.20
Stats: 23-of-29, 300 yards, 2 TDs; eight carries, 42 yards, TD
Herbert lost some trust from fantasy managers after his shaky play due to a fractured left hand. But those who remained patient were rewarded with Herbert carving up the Cowboys’ poor defense. He had his first game of at least 20 points since Week 9 against the Titans.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers
Fantasy points: 19.30
Stats: 10 targets, six catches, 73 yards, TD
Expect McMillan to go high in fantasy drafts next year. He had another impressive performance in the back-and-forth NFC South battle with the Buccaneers. He and Bryce Young have developed a strong connection throughout his rookie season.
Chris Olave, WR, Saints
Fantasy points: 36.80
Stats: 16 targets, 10 catches, 148 yards, 2 TDs
Don’t be surprised if the Saints decide to hand Olave a contract extension in the offseason with how well he’s played with rookie quarterback Tyler Shough. Olave was unstoppable against the putrid Jets defense.
George Pickens, WR, Cowboys
Fantasy points: 26.00
Stats: Nine targets, seven catches, 130 yards, TD
Pickens finally delivered after consecutive duds heading into Sunday. He went over 20 points for the first time since Week 12 against the Eagles.
Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles
Fantasy points: 21.20
Stats: 21 carries, 132 yards, TD
Barkley had a spectacular 48-yard run and a 12-yard rushing score in Saturday’s blowout win vs. the Commanders. Barkley has had a strong month after struggling most of the season. He’s gone over 17 points in his past three outings.
DJ Moore, WR, Bears
Fantasy points: 22.90
Stats: Seven targets, five catches, 97 yards, TD; one carry, 12 yards
Moore and Caleb Williams became Chicago heroes after connecting on the 46-yard walk-off touchdown pass against the Packers in overtime. The Bears’ No. 1 wideout has recorded at least 22 points in his past two games, making up for the dud vs. Green Bay in the first meeting in Week 14. Williams gets an honorable mention as a stud because he had 25 points on Saturday.
Puka Nacua, WR, Rams
Fantasy points: 49.50
Stats: 16 targets, 12 catches, 225 yards, 2 TDs
Nacua had a monster performance in Thursday’s wild matchup against the Seahawks. He nearly won the game for the Rams after a 41-yard touchdown catch in overtime, but the defense couldn’t stop the Seahawks on the game-winning two-point conversion. Nacua, who has gone over 27 points in his past three games, might be the No. 1 pick in fantasy drafts in 2026.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks
Fantasy points: 23.60
Stats: 13 targets, eight catches, 96 yards, TD
Smith-Njigba had his fantasy managers worried after being shut out in the first half vs. the Rams. But he played hero in the final quarter, helping his team overcome a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Seattle’s stud wideout has recorded at least 20 points in 10 games this season.
Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams
Fantasy points: 37.88
Stats: 29-of-49, 457 yards, 3 TDs; two carries, six yards
Fantasy managers might have been worried about Stafford’s tough matchup against the Seahawks’ dominant defense because he was only started by 54% of Sleeper users. But Stafford came through with his third consecutive performance of at least 24 points.
Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks
Fantasy points: 28.40
Stats: 11 carries, 100 yards, TD; three catches, 64 yards
Walker brushed off his slump by going off against the Rams. He had a 46-yard catch-and-run play early in the wild game. Walker didn’t crack five points in his prior two games, but he made up for it in the second round of the fantasy playoffs.
Duds
Josh Allen, QB, Bills
Fantasy points: 6.90
Stats: 12-of-19, 130 yards; seven carries, 17 yards
Allen chose the worst time to lay an egg. Somehow, this explosive offense was held to 259 total yards against the lowly Browns.
Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants
Fantasy points: 0.02
Stats: 7-of-13, 33 yards, INT; two carries, seven yards
Dart had a horrid performance against the Vikings—perhaps the worst game from a quarterback this season. The rookie quarterback struggled to get a completion for most of the game.
Rico Dowdle, RB, Panthers
Fantasy points: 8.30
Stats: Nine carries, 29 yards; six targets, four catches, 14 yards
Dowdle has cooled off since his dominant stretch earlier in the season. He was a nonfactor in the Panthers’ win over the Buccaneers. He hasn’t reached 15 points since Week 11 vs. Atlanta.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders
Fantasy points: 8.50
Stats: Eight carries, 25 yards, TD
The Washington running back known as “Bill” had a one-yard rushing touchdown, but that wasn’t enough to avoid the duds section. He only averaged 3.1 yards per carry.
Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers
Fantasy points: 4.80
Stats: 12 carries, 36 yards; two catches, 12 yards
Jacobs managed to play through injuries, but he was ineffective and had a costly fumble against Chicago. Emanuel Wilson was the better Green Bay running back on Saturday night.
Jordan Love, QB, Packers
Fantasy points: 3.78
Stats: 8-of-13, 77 yards; two carries, seven yards
Love missed the thrilling finish in Chicago because he left the game in the second quarter due to a concussion. He might not be available for Green Bay’s Week 17 matchup against the Ravens.
Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders
Fantasy points: 8.30
Stats: Four targets, three catches, 53 yards
McLaurin was a nonfactor with Marcus Mariota and Josh Johnson throwing him the football against the Eagles. He can’t be trusted in starting lineups for next week.
D’Andre Swift, RB, Bears
Fantasy points: 9.00
Stats: 13 carries, 58 yards; two catches, 12 yards
Swift failed to establish a rhythm against the Packers. He was held under single digits after providing 22.60 points vs. the Browns last week. Perhaps he’ll make up for Saturday’s dud with a bounce-back performance against the 49ers in Week 17.
Christian Watson, WR, Packers
Fantasy points: 3.70
Stats: Six targets, two catches, 17 yards
Watson had his second consecutive dud after being active despite his injuries. With Love possibly sidelined next week, Watson can’t be trusted against the Ravens for the fantasy football finale week.